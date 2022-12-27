Read full article on original website
WISN
Milwaukee Southwest passengers finally take flight
MILWAUKEE — The weeklong Southwest Airlines 'flightmare' appears to be coming to an end, with Milwaukee travelers finally taking to the skies Friday. Southwest's CEO said on "Good Morning America" Friday that Southwest is back to its full schedule, flying 3,900 flights. About 16,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the last week.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
WISN
Southwest fiasco derails Wisconsin couple's 20th wedding anniversary celebration
MILWAUKEE — Excited to embark on an 11-day cruise leaving out of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Mukwonago's Kristine and James Schoolcraft made it as far as Baltimore on Christmas Day before their travel tribulations truly began. "We found out that the flight to Ft. Lauderdale was...
WISN
Milwaukee fitness studio temporarily closed after pipe burst, facing more than $100K worth of repairs
MILWAUKEE — A holiday nightmare for one Milwaukee business. A burst pipe left a huge mess at the fitness studio, Barre Code Third Ward. Jamie Tamboli, the owner of Barre Code Third Ward, planned to kick off the last week of 2022 with a full schedule of classes Monday morning.
ABC7 Chicago
Driver rescued from icy Milwaukee retention pond after cut off in traffic | VIDEO
CHICAGO -- A Milwaukee driver owes her life to emergency crews who sprang into action as her car sank in an icy retention pond. "It almost sounded like she dropped the cell phone and all I heard was like water rushing around," recalled 911 dispatcher, Rebekah McAleese. Two nights before...
Milwaukee most expensive large city for utilities, report finds
Milwaukee is the most expensive large city for utilities in the U.S. based on the number of households, according to a new report.
WISN
Digital billboard promoting Milwaukee running in Times Square
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will be part of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday. Visit Milwaukee paid for a 35-foot digital billboard. It'll play the above advertisement in New York City's Times Square. The video highlights National Geographic recently naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the...
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
WISN
2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down
MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
Milwaukee among most competitive rental markets in U.S.: Report
Milwaukee had one of the most competitive rental housing markets in the U.S. in 2022, according to a new report from RentCafe.com.
WISN
House without heat or water now has flooding
MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire caused by mechanical issue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited by a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
WISN
Get home on New Year's Eve safely with Miller Lite Free Rides
MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors andMilwaukee County Transit System are once again to provide people a safe way to get home on New Year's Eve. The fare will be free of charge from 8 p.m. through the end of service. Several popular bus routes, including the GreenLine, BlueLine, PurpleLine, GoldLine...
WISN
3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
CBS 58
Falling temps to end the year after breaking a couple of records
What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
WISN
Vehicle involved in mail theft flees from police, crashes into transport van
MILWAUKEE — The driver of a vehicle fleeing from Wauwatosa police ignored a yield sign and hit a para-transport van at North 67th Street and West Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee, police said. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday. Wauwatosa police said an officer saw a suspicious...
CBS 58
Still need New Year's Eve plans? Saint Kate offers unique experiences at its 5 bars and restaurants
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many area bars and restaurants are ready to host New Year's Eve parties for the first time since the pandemic. Saint Kate-- The Arts Hotel is offering multiple types of experiences to fit everyone's needs. You can hang out at The Bar for the countdown with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sippie Hippie will be moving inside Slinger’s Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced Wednesday that Sippie Hippie, a mobile coffee and tea shop, is moving inside of its storefront in Slinger during the first week of the new year. Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets, 310 E. Washington St., Slinger, will be welcoming the...
