WISN

Milwaukee Southwest passengers finally take flight

MILWAUKEE — The weeklong Southwest Airlines 'flightmare' appears to be coming to an end, with Milwaukee travelers finally taking to the skies Friday. Southwest's CEO said on "Good Morning America" Friday that Southwest is back to its full schedule, flying 3,900 flights. About 16,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the last week.
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
WISN

Digital billboard promoting Milwaukee running in Times Square

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will be part of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday. Visit Milwaukee paid for a 35-foot digital billboard. It'll play the above advertisement in New York City's Times Square. The video highlights National Geographic recently naming Milwaukee to its "Best of the...
WISN

2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down

MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
WISN

House without heat or water now has flooding

MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire caused by mechanical issue

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited by a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
WISN

Get home on New Year's Eve safely with Miller Lite Free Rides

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors andMilwaukee County Transit System are once again to provide people a safe way to get home on New Year's Eve. The fare will be free of charge from 8 p.m. through the end of service. Several popular bus routes, including the GreenLine, BlueLine, PurpleLine, GoldLine...
WISN

3 people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin...
CBS 58

Falling temps to end the year after breaking a couple of records

What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.
Community Policy