Pottstown, PA

Comments / 14

Guest
3d ago

Work find them jobs it’s nice your feeding them but we all have to work. God knows there’s plenty of jobs out there. Why is it the tax payers reap to help????? No one feeds me I take care of myself as they should! It’s hard but if you want to live then you have to work.

Reply
2
 

WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
fox29.com

Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage

NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Tips on Smash-Grab Daycare Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – Three separate but possibly related smash-and-grab thefts from motor vehicles that occurred at child daycare centers in Chester and Berks counties attracted the attention Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It’s offering a cash reward for information that leads to the thieves’ arrests.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Berks man accused of desecrating churches in 3 townships

A Shartlesville-area man is accused of desecrating churches in three rural northwestern Berks County municipalities around Christmastime, egging the buildings and scrawling defamatory or intimidating messages on signs. In addition to church vandalism, Bethel Township police have charged Paul A. Cohen, 53, with egging the home of one of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

