San Diego Union-Tribune

15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico bus crash

Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit
The Independent

White men charged as video of attack on Black teens at pool goes viral

Three white men have been arrested over the alleged assault of two Black teens at a resort in South Africa. The incident on Christmas Day in the city of Bloemfontein was captured in video by a bystander. According to the two teenagers, the attackers told them the pool at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre was for “white people only,” The New York Times reports. In the video, the adult male can be seen strangling, slapping and putting one of the teens in a headlock and into the pool. The violence in the recording, which has since become viral, has...
Johnson City Press

US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when...

