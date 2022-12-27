Three white men have been arrested over the alleged assault of two Black teens at a resort in South Africa. The incident on Christmas Day in the city of Bloemfontein was captured in video by a bystander. According to the two teenagers, the attackers told them the pool at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre was for “white people only,” The New York Times reports. In the video, the adult male can be seen strangling, slapping and putting one of the teens in a headlock and into the pool. The violence in the recording, which has since become viral, has...

