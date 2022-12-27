Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of Idaho ‘killer’ Bryan Kohberger says suspect used to be ‘down to earth’ but ‘turned aggressive’ in shock summer
A FORMER friend of the alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger says the suspect had a shift in his personality that turned him “aggressive.”. Nick Mcloughlin was friends with the 28-year-old grad student who was charged with killing four University of Idaho students as they slept last month. Mcloughlin attended...
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
San Diego Union-Tribune
15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico bus crash
Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit
White men charged as video of attack on Black teens at pool goes viral
Three white men have been arrested over the alleged assault of two Black teens at a resort in South Africa. The incident on Christmas Day in the city of Bloemfontein was captured in video by a bystander. According to the two teenagers, the attackers told them the pool at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre was for “white people only,” The New York Times reports. In the video, the adult male can be seen strangling, slapping and putting one of the teens in a headlock and into the pool. The violence in the recording, which has since become viral, has...
Arizona Man Sentenced For Importing Counterfeit N95 Masks From Asia
An Arizona man was sentenced on December 21, 2022, by United States District Judge David G. Campbell to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution, including $8,028 in unpaid taxes and tariffs to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Cohn pleaded guilty to
'Never lose hope': How an ex-CIA officer is helping wounded Afghan combat veterans heal
Sixteen months after waking up in a body bag, a wounded Afghan veteran who served alongside American troops is adapting to life in the U.S. with the help of FAMIL.
Johnson City Press
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when...
Comments / 0