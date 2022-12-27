New York man charged with alleged murder of mother in East Brunswick arrested in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning on Friday ahead of New Year's Eve from law enforcement in Philadelphia. They're urging you not to celebrate by firing guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted.Cheryl Ruffin of West Oak Lane is planning to ring in the new year at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ. The church will be hosting its annual 11 p.m. New Year's Eve mass. "Absolutely, I wouldn't miss it," she said. "Right before Christmas, we've been preparing for this day. This is a celebration."But church leaders worry about the so-called celebratory gunshots. "We've heard them coming out...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO