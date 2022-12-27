Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
FOX Sports
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
FOX Sports
Reunions, playoff implications abound as Jets visit Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle. Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake.
FOX Sports
Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
How Derek Carr would make other teams contenders if traded | THE HERD
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but without Derek Carr, who was benched. Davante Adams reacted to the decision, saying that nobody 'was excited' about Carr's benching. Colin defends Carr, explaining how he can help other teams.
FOX Sports
Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench Derek Carr for season, Jarrett Stidham to start vs. 49ers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings weigh in on the Las Vegas Raiders benching quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season in favor for backup Jarrett Stidham. Jennings explains he is not shocked with the move after Carr’s disappointing play this season.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh a playoff long shot entering matchup with Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off — and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. Not that either team needs extra motivation in this rivalry. “There’s really...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
FOX Sports
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
DENVER (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (12-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11 in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Rams 51-14; Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10 BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32) BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS...
FOX Sports
Eagles list Jalen Hurts 'doubtful' vs. Saints, good idea be cautious? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss whether the Philadelphia Eagles are making the right move listing Jalen Hurts ‘doubtful’ in Week 17 vs. the New Orleans Saints. Jennings weighs in on Jalen Hurts listed as doubtful and explains the Eagles need to be cautious with the injury because Hurts carries the offense.
James Conner still out in Cardinals' 2nd injury report of the week
The Arizona Cardinals, after a Wednesday walkthrough, held a full practice Thursday. They released their second injury report of the week with a few changes. Four players were upgraded on Thursday’s injury report but one player was added. The details are below. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s...
Willis Continues to Work Through Growing Pains
The rookie quarterback has yet to experience the same kind of statistical success in the NFL that he did at Liberty University.
FOX Sports
Why Raiders benching Derek Carr is 'disrespectful' | THE HERD
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr for the remaining two games of the season and will start Jarrett Stidham against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Carr is reportedly stepping away from the team to avoid being a 'distraction.' Joy Taylor questions the silver and black's decision, explaining why they must be careful before jumping on the QB carousel.
FOX Sports
Josh Dobbs, in loss to Cowboys, shows he’s Titans’ best QB option to win AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Dobbs joined the Titans eight days ago, signed off the Lions' practice squad to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He had a new playbook and terminology to learn, on the fly late in the season, at the most difficult position in football: quarterback. And before Thursday’s game against the Cowboys, he hadn’t taken a regular-season NFL snap since January 2021. Nearly two years.
FOX Sports
Jags, Bengals & Cowboys feature in Joy's Week 16 Power Rankings | THE HERD
Joy Taylor reveals her Top 10 NFL teams after Week 16 of the season. With only two games left in the regular season, Joy lays out why the Jacksonville Jaguars have earned a spot on her list after 4-straight seasons of being last in their division. Plus, the Cincinnati Bengals have battled their way up from an ugly season start to a 7-game winning streak and a spot in Joy's Power Rankings. Watch to see what other teams make the cut.
FOX Sports
Why Cowboys-Titans is a dangerous trap game for Dallas
The Cowboys and Titans, facing off for the first time in four years, both have something to play for in their Thursday Night Football showdown at Nissan Stadium. At 11-4 with a playoff berth already clinched, Dallas is still in play for the NFC East title and the NFC's No. 1 overall seed, albeit with slim chances. The Cowboys need to beat Tennessee to keep those hopes alive. Dallas has to win out and needs the Eagles to lose out to win the NFC East. To get the first-round bye, the Cowboys would also need Minnesota and San Francisco to lose at least one of their final two games.
