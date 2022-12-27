If you think of Memphis soul, the sounds of Booker T. and the MG’s comes to mind. Booker T. Jones — master of the Hammond B3 organ — is a producer, composer, arranger and Grammy-Award-winning artist who plays multiple instruments. For many years, his band Booker T and the MG’s served as the house band at the famed Stax Records. The group’s tight, impeccable grooves are the underpinning of dozens of hits by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Albert King, Sam & Dave and more.

