Logan, UT

footballscoop.com

Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes

Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year. Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share. Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
kslsports.com

Weber State Hangs On Against Northern Colorado in Big Sky Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Northern Colorado made a second half run but it was too little, too late as the Wildcats held on for their sixth win of the season. Weber State (6-8, 1-0) outlasted the Northern Colorado Bears (5-8, 0-1) in the Big Sky conference opener for each program on Thursday, December 29.
OGDEN, UT
actionnews5.com

Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
MEMPHIS, TN
wyomingpublicmedia.org

Booker T. Jones serves up Memphis soul and so much more

If you think of Memphis soul, the sounds of Booker T. and the MG’s comes to mind. Booker T. Jones — master of the Hammond B3 organ — is a producer, composer, arranger and Grammy-Award-winning artist who plays multiple instruments. For many years, his band Booker T and the MG’s served as the house band at the famed Stax Records. The group’s tight, impeccable grooves are the underpinning of dozens of hits by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Albert King, Sam & Dave and more.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to get free water in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a week after frigid temperatures, ice and snow hit the Mid-South, Memphis is still dealing with a water crisis. Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLW) has approved the use of non-essential water and MLGW said that water pressure in most of the Memphis area had returned to near-normal levels on Thursday, December 29. But, MLGW’s boil-water advisory remained in place.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Memphis man wanted for multiple felonies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man for multiple felonies. Police say Christion Carter is wanted for the following: “Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault Bodily Harm, Possession of Firearm/Commission Of Felony, Manufacture/Distribute/Sell Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, three hurt after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. It happened around 2 a.m. on Brooks road near Fleetbrook and Dogwood. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police had the area […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Evan Crosby

10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour

Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

