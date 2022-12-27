Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes
Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year. Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share. Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the...
Tigers defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson, tight end Caden Prieskorn announce they are entering transfer portal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the Memphis Tigers' top impact players from the 2022 NCAA Football season announced they will be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal for 2023, just two days after a victory at the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson and...
kslsports.com
Weber State Hangs On Against Northern Colorado in Big Sky Opener
SALT LAKE CITY – Northern Colorado made a second half run but it was too little, too late as the Wildcats held on for their sixth win of the season. Weber State (6-8, 1-0) outlasted the Northern Colorado Bears (5-8, 0-1) in the Big Sky conference opener for each program on Thursday, December 29.
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
actionnews5.com
Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
wyomingpublicmedia.org
Booker T. Jones serves up Memphis soul and so much more
If you think of Memphis soul, the sounds of Booker T. and the MG’s comes to mind. Booker T. Jones — master of the Hammond B3 organ — is a producer, composer, arranger and Grammy-Award-winning artist who plays multiple instruments. For many years, his band Booker T and the MG’s served as the house band at the famed Stax Records. The group’s tight, impeccable grooves are the underpinning of dozens of hits by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Albert King, Sam & Dave and more.
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
Where to get free water in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a week after frigid temperatures, ice and snow hit the Mid-South, Memphis is still dealing with a water crisis. Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLW) has approved the use of non-essential water and MLGW said that water pressure in most of the Memphis area had returned to near-normal levels on Thursday, December 29. But, MLGW’s boil-water advisory remained in place.
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Memphis man wanted for multiple felonies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man for multiple felonies. Police say Christion Carter is wanted for the following: “Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault Bodily Harm, Possession of Firearm/Commission Of Felony, Manufacture/Distribute/Sell Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest.”
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
Baptist to open new emergency health care facility in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care will open an emergency health care department in Arlington, Tennessee, which will serve as the first and only freestanding emergency department in West Tennessee. Baptist will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7 at from 1 p.m....
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
One dead, three hurt after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. It happened around 2 a.m. on Brooks road near Fleetbrook and Dogwood. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police had the area […]
Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour
Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.
Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said. Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
