Decatur, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Renters' rights and water issues | What to know

ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Water distribution events in Fulton County | Where to go

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Damaged water pipes from the recent freeze have caused water pressure to plummet in several Fulton County cities, leaving some residents without water. In response, cities are hosting water distribution events. Fairburn residents can pick up water at the annex building at 40 Washington St....
FULTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
