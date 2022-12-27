Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Officials say water is back on for most Clayton County water customers
Top Clayton County officials say the water is back on after days of problems for thousands of residents. Many have been without water since Christmas as the cold weather caused leaks and burst pipes.
Metro Atlanta family of 5 tries to salvage what's left of their belonging after bursting pipes flood their home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Families across metro Atlanta are trying to salvage their belonging after bursting pipes flooded their homes. Ruvene Castillo's Christmas holiday was abruptly interrupted when she noticed water leaking inside her apartment. "We thought it was from the bathroom, from when we left the faucets dripping," she...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem
Before the covid pandemic, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
Norcross homeless shelter for women and children closed due to water damage
NORCROSS, Ga. — An emergency homeless shelter in Gwinnett County has closed its doors temporarily because of water damage from burst pipes on Christmas Day. The shelter and assessment center at HomeFirst Gwinnett in Norcross has flooded floors and a collapsed ceiling. It could be weeks until staff and...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Renters' rights and water issues | What to know
ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
Multiple water line breaks disrupting water service for DeKalb Co. customers who live miles away
DECATUR, Ga. — Sherrell Anderson said being able to receive tainted water is some relief, after not having running water to her home for two days. “No one saw this coming,” Anderson told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. On Christmas Day, she said faucets ran dry at every...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Central Georgia restaurant opens up 24 hours after water pipe burst due to cold weather
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plumbers and first responders are staying busy this holiday season after the arctic blast caused water pipes to pop all over central Georgia. This left homes, apartments and even businesses filled with gallons of water they didn't expect. Assistant general manager Riley Harris was called...
Water distribution events in Fulton County | Where to go
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Damaged water pipes from the recent freeze have caused water pressure to plummet in several Fulton County cities, leaving some residents without water. In response, cities are hosting water distribution events. Fairburn residents can pick up water at the annex building at 40 Washington St....
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Are landlords responsible for tenants' accommodations after pipe bursts, flooding?
ATLANTA — Many Georgians had pipes burst and flood their apartments or houses over Christmas weekend following a brutal blast of arctic weather. Days later, some residents don't have heat or water. Despite living without essentials during below-freezing temperatures, renters across metro Atlanta have struggled with the damage caused...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0