Preparing for 2023: How to keep more money in your wallet

Nicka Johnson, a local financial coach with Budget To Success said it’s important to take a hard look at how we manage the money we have, instead of just wishing for more.

"People think that you need a pay increase, a certificate or letters behind your name to change your relationship with money," Johnson said. "As your income increases, so does your expenses."

Starting a budget, Johnson says, is the best way to start the process. She encourages her clients to write down variable and fixed expenses and make sure they understand what’s coming out, and going in.

Knowing where money is going can help empower clients to take control of their finances.

For some, the idea of starting a budget can seem daunting. Johnson says instead of focusing on the negative, start making little changes you can make when it comes to spending.

For example, she recommends alternatives to those who buy coffee each day of the week before work.

"Can we make coffee at home?" She said. "Or instead of getting coffee five days a week could we only get it twice a week?

Johnson adds people should get clear on the goals they want to reach when it comes to finances, and also recommends getting an accountability partner. Taking these steps, she says, will increase chances of staying on track toward a better financial future.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .