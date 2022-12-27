ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The year in Eagle County news: Progress on housing, transportation, a new national monument and ongoing friction between Vail and Vail Resorts

After two years dominated by pandemic headlines, 2022 was a year where COVID-19 took a step back from center stage. The fights over facial coverings and public health orders, so charged in 2020 and 2021, faded into the background as life mostly returned to pre-pandemic normalcy at local schools, local ski resorts and at favorite restaurants and gathering spots.
Aspen council on the hunt for solutions to stalled construction projects

Soon after the Aspen City Council gets back to business in the New Year, it will meet with the community development staff to assess what tools it has to prod or entice developers into finishing projects in the commercial core. Council members are feeling the heat from a sizable segment...
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens

5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
After declaring a ‘housing crisis,’ lawmakers in Summit County rolled out a flurry of regulations on short-term rentals in 2022

After the findings of two mammoth studies on housing supply in Summit County and the surrounding region spurred county leaders to declare a “workforce housing crisis” last year, a domino effect of local legislation began. The target of some of those policies: short-term rentals. In 2022, licenses for...
Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
Snow days coming for Summit County ski resorts

Tips up! Summit County is poised for a flurry of snow days — with an estimated 11 to 14 inches projected to accumulate at various resorts by Monday, Jan. 2. According to a Dec. 29 report on OpenSnow, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort could see 11 inches by Monday night — Breckenridge with 4 inches Saturday and 7 inches Monday and Keystone with 5 inches Saturday and 6 inches Monday.
Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding

Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
Romer: Small business drives community

Contrary to popular belief, Colorado did not see a population boom over the past few years; our population growth was the slowest since 1990 and our net migration (people moving to the state) was the lowest since 2005. Eagle County’s growth was even lower than the state’s growth.
Vail, CO
