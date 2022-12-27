Read full article on original website
The year in Eagle County news: Progress on housing, transportation, a new national monument and ongoing friction between Vail and Vail Resorts
After two years dominated by pandemic headlines, 2022 was a year where COVID-19 took a step back from center stage. The fights over facial coverings and public health orders, so charged in 2020 and 2021, faded into the background as life mostly returned to pre-pandemic normalcy at local schools, local ski resorts and at favorite restaurants and gathering spots.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, House Minority Leader Gerald Ford and his wife Betty visit Vail for the holidays
A California company partly owned by David Wilhelm closed on the $14.2 million deal to buy The Club at Cordillera out of bankruptcy, the Vail Daily reported. Wilhelm was listed as an investor in Wind Rose Holdings, a California investment group. “Earlier this month, Wind Rose outbid one of Donald...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council on the hunt for solutions to stalled construction projects
Soon after the Aspen City Council gets back to business in the New Year, it will meet with the community development staff to assess what tools it has to prod or entice developers into finishing projects in the commercial core. Council members are feeling the heat from a sizable segment...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens
5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
Summit Daily News
After declaring a ‘housing crisis,’ lawmakers in Summit County rolled out a flurry of regulations on short-term rentals in 2022
After the findings of two mammoth studies on housing supply in Summit County and the surrounding region spurred county leaders to declare a “workforce housing crisis” last year, a domino effect of local legislation began. The target of some of those policies: short-term rentals. In 2022, licenses for...
Colorado’s Grand Traverse: Ski 40 Miles from Crested Butte to Aspen
To travel the 41 miles between Crested Butte, and Aspen by car you actually need to drive about 200 miles around Colorado's Elk mountains. Did you know Coloradans have been skiing over this portion of the Elks since the 1890s?. To drive from CB on a paved road you would...
Vail’s Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café goes far beyond ice cream
Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café in Vail offers more than just ice cream; it is a unique dessert shop, inspired by European cafés, that tempts the tastebuds with both freshly baked goods and a premium coffee bar. Owner Ric Almas is one of the originators of Häagen-Dazs franchises. He...
VIDEO: Chair 5 opens at Vail as mountain reports six inches of fresh snow
WATCH: Vail Daily correspondent John LaConte reports from Sun Up Bowl on Vail Mountain where the High Noon Express chairlift (No. 5) is now open for the season.
Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence
Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
Mountainfilm on Tour arrives at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5
When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6-8:15 p.m. More information: Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival...
Summit Daily News
Snow, snow and more snow: Vail, Eagle County to see lots of wintry weather through New Year’s weekend
EAGLE COUNTY — Following a heavy overnight storm that dropped a foot of snow on Beaver Creek, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a winter storm watch for Eagle County Thursday afternoon, signaling a wintry end to 2022. The winter storm warning will be in effect through...
Summit Daily News
Snow days coming for Summit County ski resorts
Tips up! Summit County is poised for a flurry of snow days — with an estimated 11 to 14 inches projected to accumulate at various resorts by Monday, Jan. 2. According to a Dec. 29 report on OpenSnow, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort could see 11 inches by Monday night — Breckenridge with 4 inches Saturday and 7 inches Monday and Keystone with 5 inches Saturday and 6 inches Monday.
VIDEO: Ride down Sourdough Slide during 12-inch powder day in Beaver Creek
Take a ride down Sourdough Slide in Bachelor Gulch with host Sean Naylor as snow piles up in Beaver Creek before the New Year.
Summit Daily News
Smith Ranch workforce housing apartment project moves forward in Silverthorne
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the income range requirements for the Smith Ranch Apartments. Silverthorne Town Council is continuing its support for an affordable housing project that would bring 135 apartments for Summit County employees to the town. Led by developer Gorman and Co., the...
Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding
Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
Vail, Eagle County can expect at least some snow for much of the next week or so
Vail’s early-season snow is set for another boost this week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Vail Pass is encouraging, with snow in the forecast for nearly the next week. Lesser amounts, and warmer temperatures, are forecast for much of the Eagle River Valley. The Weather Service is...
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
Avon offers Tipsy Taxi shuttle service on New Year’s Eve
Ringing in 2023 in Avon? Take advantage of Avon Transit’s free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve. The service provides passengers with a free ride home within Avon’s town limits between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Look for a white, 12-passenger van with the Avon logo.
Romer: Small business drives community
Contrary to popular belief, Colorado did not see a population boom over the past few years; our population growth was the slowest since 1990 and our net migration (people moving to the state) was the lowest since 2005. Eagle County’s growth was even lower than the state’s growth.
Vail Daily
