ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. ‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on. Updated: 5 hours ago. After two decades of cows on parade in downtown Brattleboro,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on

The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Friday...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Power back on for most Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region causing up to 90,000 outages in Vermont, most people finally have their power back on. As of Thursday morning, about 200 customers were still without power statewide. During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Block Grant funding supports 12 projects across Vt.

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using income taxes instead of property taxes. The idea has been kicked around before. Legislation aimed at educational equity got the ball rolling last year, but until now, nobody has dug into the details to see whether it could be done.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Abenaki names coming to more Vermont State Parks

When was the last time you visited your local library?. New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options. You can give the gift of hearing this holiday season, that’s the message from Kinney Drugs as the pharmacy launches a new program serving people with mild to moderate hearing loss by offering more affordable over-the-counter hearing aid options.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday. No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software. The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Financial support for N.Y. organ donors

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hochul to give first inaugural speech

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to give her inaugural speech this Sunday. The inauguration will be held this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. In addition to Hochul, the lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller will all...
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. We asked people if ads on social media got them spending money...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy