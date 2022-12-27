ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Suit challenging several North Carolina abortion laws withdrawn

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ps0l_0jvzlnBg00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina abortion provider, medical professionals and an abortion-rights group have withdrawn their 2020 lawsuit challenging several state laws restricting and regulating the procedure.

The voluntary dismissal document, filed in Wake County Superior Court late last week, doesn’t prevent the plaintiffs from attempting to overturn the laws again in similar future litigation.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the lead plaintiff in the case, didn’t immediately respond on Tuesday to an email request for comment about the decision filed last Thursday. Neither had the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, whose attorney signed the dismissal notice but isn’t a plaintiff.

Five laws approved in the 2010s by the GOP-controlled legislature had been challenged, with the plaintiffs’ lawyers contending in part that the laws burdened the fundamental right of North Carolina citizens “to decide whether and when to bear a child.”

The laws included a 72-hour waiting period for a woman to receive an abortion and limited only a “qualified physician” to perform the procedure. They also fought a ban on virtual appointments to receive a medication-induced abortion, requirements that certain information be presented to a pregnant woman, and regulations placed upon clinics that they argued were medically unnecessary.

Attorneys for Republican legislative leaders who were sued had filed their own motion earlier this month asking three judges hearing the case to throw out the lawsuit. Those lawyers contended that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade made it even clearer that state lawmakers have the authority to regulate abortion.

The decision “removed any doubt that states have the authority to limit abortion in a way that promotes life and ensures health and safety,” the attorneys for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger wrote Dec. 14.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group helping represent Berger and Moore and which announced the dismissal, called keeping the laws intact “a victory for mothers and unborn children in North Carolina.”

“Every woman deserves to have all the information she needs to make the healthiest choice for everyone involved in an unexpected pregnancy,” ADF attorney Denise Harle said in a news release.

Plaintiffs in the 2020 lawsuit that were still in the case included three physicians, a family nurse practitioner and SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective in Asheville. Several district attorneys and state government health officials were among the defendants.

The Dobbs v. Jackson ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court already led a federal judge in August to reinstate North Carolina’s abortion ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge William Osteen had placed an injunction on the law in 2019, but he wrote the justices’ ruling erased the legal foundation for his earlier decision.

Moore and Berger have said they plan to consider additional abortion restrictions in light of the Supreme Court ruling after the General Assembly convenes next month. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is an abortion rights supporter who has vetoed restrictions, but his veto power was weakened with GOP legislative seat gains in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
WHIO Dayton

AG: Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, won't face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state's attorney general announced Friday. Meadows, a former western North Carolina congressman who...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

New N.C. laws take effect January 1, 2023

The new year means new laws for North Carolina. Here is a look at some of the laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Although S.B. 300, Criminal Justice Reform, was signed into law by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 2, 2021, a portion of the bill only becomes law on Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

New rules to extend NC emergencies begin in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new year will place new hurdles in the path of North Carolina’s current and future governors before states of emergency they issue can extend into months or even years, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. A provision in the 2021 state budget law that takes effect Sunday requires governors to […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Planned Parenthood and other groups withdraw North Carolina lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and others recently withdrew a lawsuit challenging five North Carolina abortion statutes, though the voluntary dismissal allows them to refile at any time. Planned Parenthood filed the voluntary dismissal without prejudice last week, ending its legal challenge to five laws approved...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Cumberland County Judge Ammons to take over Leandro case

Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons will take over North Carolina's long-running Leandro education funding case. Ammons replaces Business Court Judge Michael Robinson, who requested removal from Leandro after overseeing the case since March. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered the Leandro trial judge to determine how much additional...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

New faces in NC Poltics

North Carolina politics will have several new faces while the race for state governor will take stage soon. North Carolina politics will have several new faces while the race for state governor will take stage soon. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search warrants obtained in Moore...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

Truitt letter rebuts Governor’s School lawsuit claims

RALEIGH — A letter sent to members of the General Assembly by Republican state Superintendent Catherine Truitt rebuts many of the claims made by a teacher at the N.C. Governor’s School program who was fired in 2021. The Governor’s School is a summer residential program lasting four weeks...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

A new chapter lies ahead as NC long session begins in January

When the new North Carolina General Assembly session commences in January 2023, a mix of old and new faces will be present, along with revisiting some old issues and brand-new ones. The make-up of the NCGA for this long session will also be different. The Senate has regained a supermajority...
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race

The razor-thin Arizona attorney general race tightened even further on Thursday following an automatic recount, but the results pave the way for the Democratic candidate to be certified as the winner. Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast following the recount, a gap […]
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy