Lackawanna County, PA

Lakeland’s Dominico Spataro named 2022 Fiore Cesare Award winner

By AJ Donatoni
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senior quarterback Dominico Spataro was named the Fiore Cesare Award winner on Tuesday, becoming the third player in school history to earn the honor. Spataro was a standout for the Chiefs this past season and capped off an excellent high school career.

The Fiore Cesare Award is given annually to an outstanding student-athlete in Lackawanna County who excels athletically, academically, and in the community.

