Lawrenceville hair salon vandalized on Christmas Day, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Lawrenceville hair salon checked her security cameras on Christmas morning and notice shattered glass everywhere. She ended up spending most of her holiday at work, cleaning up and speaking with police.

Melissa Altenbaugh, owner of Swank Hair Studio in Lawrenceville, said a quick glance at her security cameras on Christmas morning ruined her holiday.

“Terrible to find on Christmas,” Altenbaugh said. “I woke up yesterday morning and looked at my cameras and I notice the glass was shattered all over the floor.”

Altenbaugh says someone threw a hammer through her double-paned front window. The hammer was found clear through the studio under one of the chairs. She brought her children to the salon to meet with police on Monday.

Altenbaugh has owned the salon for 10 years, considers the area safe and is shocked this happened any day, particularly on the holiday weekend.

“Obviously things like this happen all the time — not sure why it happened to me on Christmas but I sat here in my salon for hours on Christmas trying to get it fixed,” she said.

If you have any information on this vandalism or a security camera in this neighborhood, please contact Pittsburgh police.

