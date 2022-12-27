ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow expected through New Year’s weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After most mountains saw more than a foot of snow earlier this week, we’ve got even more in store over the next few days as a series of storms will bring more moisture to the Beehive State through the New Year’s Day weekend.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Feet of snow for Utah’s mountains this weekend

Happy Friday, Utah! Moisture is streaming into the Beehive State today and will continue over the next several days. These storms will be able to tap into subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river moving into the western U.S. to allow significant moisture to move into the intermountain west.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Heavy snowfall returning to Utah’s mountains beginning Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a few lingering snow showers this morning, we’re seeing a break from rain and snow showers into the afternoon. High pressure will briefly allow for some sunshine into the afternoon ahead of another weak system moving through mainly Southern Utah this evening. Light rain and snow showers are possible over Central and Southern Utah this afternoon and evening, we could even see a few flakes along Northern Utah later this evening. This feature is miniscule in comparison to what wet weather we have in store for the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 30’s for the Wasatch Front and upper 40’s for St. George.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Wet weather ramps up today with heavy mountain snow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! Even though we saw some wet weather yesterday it wasn’t as much compared to Tuesday and Wednesday. The brief break that we had ends today as we have a couple of systems lined up that will move through Utah over the next several days, through the New Year’s Day weekend.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought

SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Scattered showers and cooler today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east. The best chance for wet weather will be in the...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Valley rain and mountain snow today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah, I hope your Tuesday is off to a terrific start. After a quiet start to the week, it won’t be that way today as today kicks off a much more active pattern that will stick around through at least the New Year’s weekend as a couple of systems with plenty of moisture move in from the west thanks to an atmospheric river setup.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Utah

Utah is home to over 240 species of trees, many of which are native to the area. The geography of Utah includes high mountain peaks, expansive deserts, and sweeping valleys, all providing a diverse range of climates and growing conditions for these native tree species. From the hot and dry...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC10

New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
CALIFORNIA STATE

