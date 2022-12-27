Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
Daily Iowan
Quarterback chaos: Iowa and Kentucky to start backup signal-callers in Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa and Kentucky football fans will both see new faces under center in Saturday’s Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. The Hawkeyes will be starting Joe Labas, who began the year as a third-string quarterback, and the Wildcats might deploy multiple signal-callers. The Hawkeyes do...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Daily Iowan
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta reiterates support for Iowa Swarm Collective despite differing opinions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Iowa Swarm collective — a group that helps student-athletes leverage name, image, and likeness opportunities — grew frustrated with Iowa Athletics earlier this week, noting a lack of support from the department. According to 24/7 Sports, Iowa Swarm CEO Brad Heinrichs said the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football players react to quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All joining 2023 roster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After signing with the Hawkeyes on Dec. 21, Michigan transfers Cade McNamara and Erick All will officially join the Iowa football program in January. And current Hawkeyes know the two former Wolverines will mesh well with them. “I feel like we’re always bringing the right people...
Brian Ferentz: "I Did The Best I Could..."
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Wishes It Resulted in More Wins
Daily Iowan
Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras keeping options open after shoulder surgery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Quarterback Spencer Petras helped Iowa football beat Kentucky in a sing-off at Wildhorse Saloon Wednesday night. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound right-hander collaborated with his teammates to write and sing an original song at a Music City Bowl welcome event on Broadway Street. “It’s like I’ve been training...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Coaches press conference for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa and Kentucky coaches participated in a press conference at Gaylord Resort and Convention Center in Nashville on Friday ahead of their matchup in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats face off at Nissan Stadium tomorrow at 11 a.m. During the press conference, reporters asked head...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue
Iowa defeated Purdue, 83-68, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Monika Czinano, the fifth-year center of the Hawkeyes, surpassed 2,000 total career points on a free throw. She ranks 5th in all-time scoring and is the second Hawkeye player this season to break 2,000 points with guard Caitlin Clark also surpassing the mark.
Daily Iowan
Defensive back Riley Moss embracing opportunity to play one final game for Iowa football
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive back Riley Moss has been playing for the Iowa football team since 2018, and he’ll suit up in the Black and Gold for the last time when the Hawkeyes play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. NCAA COVID-19 rules allowed...
KCCI.com
Hawkeye fans flood into Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Hawkeyes have most definitely arrived. Hundreds of Iowa fans swarmed into the Tin Roof in Nashville to party and watch the Iowa basketball games Thursday night. The football team is getting ready for Saturday's 11 a.m. Music City Bowl against Kentucky. This content is imported...
hawkeyesports.com
5 Hawkeyes Undefeated after Session I of Soldier Salute
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute closed out the first session with a record of 12-3. Sterling Dias, Emile Gonzalez and Felicity Taylor advanced to the semifinals. Nanea Estrella and Reese Larramendy advanced to the quarterfinals. Kylie Welker and Bella Mir are undefeated in round robin style brackets.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Welcome party for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl
The TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosted a welcome party for Iowa and Kentucky at Wild Horse Saloon in Nashville on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats participated in a wing-eating challenge and a sing-off. Kentucky defeated Iowa in the wing-eating challenge, 50-49. The Hawkeyes, led by quarterback Spencer Petras, won the...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 Solider Salute College Wrestling Tournament – day two
On the second day of the 2022 Soldier Salute College Wrestling Tournament, the Iowa men’s wrestling team sent 11 of their wrestlers to the finals and the women sent four to the finals and two to round-robin brackets. No. 1 nationally ranked 125-pound Spencer Lee led the charge with...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosts Battle of the Bands
The 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosted Battle of the Bands between Iowa and Kentucky on Broadway in Nashville on Friday. Thousands of fans attended the event. Both bands performed live music while their respective spirit squads performed. Scratch the Wildcat and Herky the Hawk both made appearances. Battle of...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
