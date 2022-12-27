ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Coaches press conference for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa and Kentucky coaches participated in a press conference at Gaylord Resort and Convention Center in Nashville on Friday ahead of their matchup in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats face off at Nissan Stadium tomorrow at 11 a.m. During the press conference, reporters asked head...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue

Iowa defeated Purdue, 83-68, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Monika Czinano, the fifth-year center of the Hawkeyes, surpassed 2,000 total career points on a free throw. She ranks 5th in all-time scoring and is the second Hawkeye player this season to break 2,000 points with guard Caitlin Clark also surpassing the mark.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
KCCI.com

Hawkeye fans flood into Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Hawkeyes have most definitely arrived. Hundreds of Iowa fans swarmed into the Tin Roof in Nashville to party and watch the Iowa basketball games Thursday night. The football team is getting ready for Saturday's 11 a.m. Music City Bowl against Kentucky. This content is imported...
NASHVILLE, TN
hawkeyesports.com

5 Hawkeyes Undefeated after Session I of Soldier Salute

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute closed out the first session with a record of 12-3. Sterling Dias, Emile Gonzalez and Felicity Taylor advanced to the semifinals. Nanea Estrella and Reese Larramendy advanced to the quarterfinals. Kylie Welker and Bella Mir are undefeated in round robin style brackets.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Welcome party for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosted a welcome party for Iowa and Kentucky at Wild Horse Saloon in Nashville on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats participated in a wing-eating challenge and a sing-off. Kentucky defeated Iowa in the wing-eating challenge, 50-49. The Hawkeyes, led by quarterback Spencer Petras, won the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years.  Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: 2022 Solider Salute College Wrestling Tournament – day two

On the second day of the 2022 Soldier Salute College Wrestling Tournament, the Iowa men’s wrestling team sent 11 of their wrestlers to the finals and the women sent four to the finals and two to round-robin brackets. No. 1 nationally ranked 125-pound Spencer Lee led the charge with...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville

An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosts Battle of the Bands

The 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosted Battle of the Bands between Iowa and Kentucky on Broadway in Nashville on Friday. Thousands of fans attended the event. Both bands performed live music while their respective spirit squads performed. Scratch the Wildcat and Herky the Hawk both made appearances. Battle of...
NASHVILLE, TN
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022

First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA

