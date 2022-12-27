ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Cal Closes Calendar Year Against Colorado

BERKELEY – California will look to end the 2022 calendar year on a high note when it welcomes Colorado to Haas Pavilion for a Pac-12 men's basketball contest at 3 p.m. PST on Saturday. Guy Haberman and Ben Braun will have the call for the Pac-12 Network. The Golden...
Cal Hosts No. 18 Arizona Saturday

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (9-3) hosts its Pac-12 home conference opener on Saturday against No. 18 Arizona. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be viewed on Pac-12 Network. This Saturday's game marks the 73rd all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal...
Bears Drop Defensive Battle To Utah

BERKELEY – California limited Utah to a sub-40-percent field-goal percentage but could not come up with enough offensive momentum in a 58-43 loss to the Runnin' Utes on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears shot just 34.1 percent (15-of-44) from the floor and 16.7 percent from 3-point...
