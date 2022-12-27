ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Methodist, Blue Cross Blue Shield hope to reach agreement

By Stacy Jacobson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3ZDX_0jvzkO8a00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the largest health insurers has until the end of the year to ink a deal with one of the Mid-South’s largest healthcare providers.

If they don’t, thousands of families could see much higher costs or go without care.

Like many parents, Shana Lowell entered the last week of the year with uncertainty. Her family has health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield but she doesn’t know if they’ll be able to use it at most of her and her son’s doctors come next week.

She’s been hospitalized at Methodist in the past and her son sees a lot of specialists for Crohn’s disease.

“I’m very, very scared,” Lowell said. “What do I do if we have an emergency? I can’t take him to the main children’s hospital in the city?”

Blue Cross Blue Shield has been stuck in negotiations with Methodist-Le Bonheur Healthcare for months. According to the insurance company, their members make up more than half of the patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but pay more than other patients.

TennCare warns parents about insurance issues with Le Bonheur

On Tuesday, the insurance company released a statement to WREG saying “We value the care that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare facilities provide, and we hope to reach an agreement.”

They also said, “It is more important than ever for us to find ways to make care more affordable.”

In an email, a Methodist-Le Bonheur spokesperson said “negotiations are ongoing.”

“This is so much more than just the bottom line. There are people behind this being affected. Real people trying to put food on the table,” Lowell said.

Lowell has spent weeks researching and trying to figure out the best options for her family. She said they’re sticking with Blue Cross Blue Shield and all she can do is hope for good news by the new year.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has more than 3.5 million members in Tennessee.

Not all Methodist-Le Bonheur affiliated providers are affected. You should check with your doctor if you are worried about coverage in the new year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to get free water in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a week after frigid temperatures, ice and snow hit the Mid-South, Memphis is still dealing with a water crisis. Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLW) has approved the use of non-essential water and MLGW said that water pressure in most of the Memphis area had returned to near-normal levels on Thursday, December 29. But, MLGW’s boil-water advisory remained in place.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

CBU delays classes due to burst pipes on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water mains are fixed and business is nearly back to normal for most of the city, but some spots are still recovering from the effects of last week’s storm.  Among them is Christian Brothers University. According to the school, several buildings were damaged due to water main breaks, including a dorm building.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Financial resolutions to help you save in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those fully engaged in the holiday season, the term “indulgence” can be applied in several ways; from the dinner table to the cash registers ringing up gifts for friends and loved ones. April Douglass has done her fair share of shopping. “I have six kids and I have a pretty large […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Church shares sanctuary with damaged churches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Abyssinian Baptist Church is letting churches whose sanctuaries were damaged by broken water pipes use its building for services. “On this past Christmas Eve afternoon, I received a call from one of our staff members that there was a leak,” said Bishop Linwood Dillard, pastor of Citadel of Deliverance Church on Hacks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD shares NYE safety plan for Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 10,000 people are expected to be on Beale Street, and both the Memphis Police Department and the Downtown Memphis Commission say they have a plan to keep everyone safe. MPD has announced multiple road closures starting Saturday at 6 p.m. in the downtown area. The Downtown Commission says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
whitestationscroll.net

Fight or flight at White Station

A few things come to mind when hearing the words White Station High School: academic, diverse and “fight station.” Fight station describes the school’s history of fights between students; compared to “academic” and “diverse,” it is not a phrase Spartans are proud about.
WREG

WREG

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy