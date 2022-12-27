ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Christmas week cold snap affecting small egg farms production

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The aftermath of the hard-freeze that just hit East Texas is stretching beyond broken pipes. for some it effected chickens. The brutal icy temperatures of Christmas week knocked out power and froze pipes in east Texas but it also effected particular producers. Egg farmers. “Definitely...
CAMP COUNTY, TX
KLTV

SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

A Better East Texas: A happier New Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have experienced an incredible year of highs and lows and if you are like me, I am ready for a quieter and more level 2023. The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals

TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A quick warm-up will bring back spring-like temperatures to East Texas midweek and with warm temperatures, comes spring-like thunderstorms. Thursday morning will start cloudy with a few areas of drizzle and light rain. Thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in northwestern counties of East Texas and move through the region into the evening hours, coming to an end by early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is likely with these storms along with damaging winds and possibly some small hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: New playground installed at Ritchie Street Park

Pest control expert Jared Ryon of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.
KLTV

Tyler hospital accepting donated milk to help mothers feed infants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has implemented a new program to the community for mothers who may be struggling to feed their infants. ‘Donor Milk to Go’ is the name of the program that allows mothers to donate their breast milk in order to help infants in need.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30, of Mineola, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at a Tyler hospital. According to the DPS report, Fitzgerald was...
WOOD COUNTY, TX

