Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
KLTV
Christmas week cold snap affecting small egg farms production
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The aftermath of the hard-freeze that just hit East Texas is stretching beyond broken pipes. for some it effected chickens. The brutal icy temperatures of Christmas week knocked out power and froze pipes in east Texas but it also effected particular producers. Egg farmers. “Definitely...
KLTV
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
KLTV
A Better East Texas: A happier New Year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have experienced an incredible year of highs and lows and if you are like me, I am ready for a quieter and more level 2023. The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.
inforney.com
East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals
TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
KLTV
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A quick warm-up will bring back spring-like temperatures to East Texas midweek and with warm temperatures, comes spring-like thunderstorms. Thursday morning will start cloudy with a few areas of drizzle and light rain. Thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in northwestern counties of East Texas and move through the region into the evening hours, coming to an end by early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is likely with these storms along with damaging winds and possibly some small hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
KLTV
WebXtra: New playground installed at Ritchie Street Park
Pest control expert Jared Ryon of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
KLTV
Tyler hospital accepting donated milk to help mothers feed infants
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has implemented a new program to the community for mothers who may be struggling to feed their infants. ‘Donor Milk to Go’ is the name of the program that allows mothers to donate their breast milk in order to help infants in need.
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
KTRE
City of Overton, VFD deal resignations, funding
The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.
East Texas Businesses Honored At Tyler Metro’s 2022 Community Image Awards
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM was proud to team up once again with the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce for its 2022 Community Image Awards which took place on Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center. We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses, individuals...
KLTV
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30, of Mineola, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at a Tyler hospital. According to the DPS report, Fitzgerald was...
Comments / 0