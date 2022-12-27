ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Police: Elderly widower beaten, bound and robbed on Christmas

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MORAINE, Ohio — A family in Ohio is offering a reward as they search for the suspect, who attacked an elderly man in his home on Christmas.

A spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department told WHIO that officers were called to the victim’s home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, where a 94-year-old man had been beaten, bound and robbed of his possessions.

Officers who responded to the scene said the house had been ransacked and the victim was “bloody and beaten to the point he was unable to call for help,” WHIO reported.

Police have determined at least two suspects were involved in the crime and that they used at least one vehicle, according to WHIO.

The victim’s family is offering a cash reward of $5,000 to anyone for information that leads to the suspects’ arrest, WHIO reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

102.5 The Bone

CINCINNATI, OH
Tampa, FL
