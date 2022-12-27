MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO