WFMZ-TV Online
Local community shocked, as suspect in Idaho killing's ties to Poconos, Lehigh Valley revealed
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. One man who used to go on runs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall
NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Popular Coventry Mall eatery moving to Berks
Penn Steak & Fries is moving to a new location. Grace Griffaton will have more. A local non-profit is doing its part to help with the nationwide blood shortage. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Bushkill Twp.
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire in Northampton County on Wednesday evening. It happened on East Moorestown Road, also known as Route 512, at Broad Road in Bushkill Township. The fiery crash was reported just before 6 p.m., and part of Route...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
What authorities have said so far about suspect in Idaho killings arrested in Poconos
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - We're diving into the details released Friday by law enforcement regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students. Pennsylvania State Police say they have arrested a Monroe County man, Bryan Kohberger, for his involvement in the killings. At this point in time, law enforcement in...
WFMZ-TV Online
New occupant of former Oley Turnpike Dairy gives first details about plans for the space
OLEY TWP., Pa. - We're getting the first details about what will soon replace the Oley Turnpike Dairy and petting zoo. The property has been bought by a farmer, who is leasing the dairy building to a restaurant owner. Friday, 69 News caught up with the new restaurant owner, Humberto...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian injured in accident near busy intersection
READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection. "There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading. "So, first when it happened, I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired outside club in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Reading Public Works
Where you can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled in Berks. Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect charged in fatal Brookline Park shooting returned to Berks after arrest in Florida
READING, Pa. - One of three suspects who allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old has been returned to Berks County to face charges. Henry Madera, Jr., who was arrested in Polk County, Florida on December 13, was returned to Berks County and arraigned Wednesday night. He was committed to Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Part of intersection taped off after crash in Reading
READING, Pa. - Police taped off part of an intersection after an accident in Reading Wednesday evening. Crews were dispatched to Bern and North Fifth streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Caernarvon Police searching for car wash burglar
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa - Police are trying to identify a man they say broke into a local car wash overnight. Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black glove on his left hand arrived at Morgantown Car Wash on Morview Boulevard according to Caernarvon Township Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured in shooting outside club in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the area outside of the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in Idaho student killings arrested in Monroe County; was DeSales University graduate
MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner: Woman dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on Route 33 in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County have identified a woman who died after she was struck by a tractor trailer on Route 33 Christmas afternoon. The coroner says 46-year-old Michele Gardner of Riegelsville, Bucks County, died at the hospital. State Police say her car was parked on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
