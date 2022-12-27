ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Bushkill Twp.

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire in Northampton County on Wednesday evening. It happened on East Moorestown Road, also known as Route 512, at Broad Road in Bushkill Township. The fiery crash was reported just before 6 p.m., and part of Route...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian injured in accident near busy intersection

READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection. "There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading. "So, first when it happened, I...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Reading Public Works

Where you can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled in Berks. Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.
WFMZ-TV Online

Caernarvon Police searching for car wash burglar

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa - Police are trying to identify a man they say broke into a local car wash overnight. Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black glove on his left hand arrived at Morgantown Car Wash on Morview Boulevard according to Caernarvon Township Police.
MORGANTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in Idaho student killings arrested in Monroe County; was DeSales University graduate

MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.
MOSCOW, ID
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

