Butler County Board of Commissioners selects interim County Auditor

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) – An interim Butler County Auditor was appointed on Thursday. The Butler County Board of Commissioners selected Joseph Statzer as the interm County Auditor in a 2-1 vote. The office was vacated after former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was convicted of a felony. Statzer previously...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
4 injured, including firefighter, in Westwood apartment fire

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Three civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire at an apartment building in Westwood. The fire happened at Harrison Avenue near Werk Road. Cincinnati Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 9 p.m. None of the people inside the building were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Missing 10-month-old found safe, returned to grandparents

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say that a missing baby has been safely returned to her grandparents who have custody. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it arranged for 10-month-old Valerie Williams to be returned to her home at 10:30 Friday night. Valerie was checked out by Colerain Township...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Bond set for 2 people charged in fatal Elmwood Place shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people charged in a fatal shooting faced a judge on Wednesday. 23-year-old Stephen Nieman is accused of shooting two men in Elmwood Place the night of Dec. 2. One of the men, 37-year-old Tomas Andres, died from his injuries. Nieman was taken into custody...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
Police search for missing child from Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a mother and baby who disappeared from the Kenwood Towne Centre. 25-year-old Monica George is the parent of 10-month-old Valerie Williams. George does not have custody of her child. However, she was seen getting into a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Westwood father accused of fracturing newborn's arm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood father faces serious charges after police say he broke his newborn's arm. Edgar Bush, 43, was changing his eight-day-old son's clothes on Thursday when he forcefully pulled the baby's arm out of the clothing, fracturing his arm. Bush is charged with felonious assault and child...
CINCINNATI, OH
Butler County auditor found guilty of corruption to be replaced

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds is being replaced after he was convicted of a felony. The county commission will meet Thursday and could announce his replacement. Reynolds was found guilty Dec. 21 of having an unlawful interest in a public contract in a case centered...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Gun stolen from CPD car break-ins recovered, suspect arrested

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of breaking into a Cincinnati police car and taking a loaded AR-15. Daveno Brown faces theft, receiving stolen property and a gun charge for the Thursday theft. Cincinnati Police said two locked cars were broken into at the Central Business Section parking garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Driver injured after hitting parked semi-trailer in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was hurt after he slammed into a parked semi-trailer early Saturday morning. Cincinnati firefighters said they were called to Bank Street near Linn Street at about 2:30 a.m. One man was trapped in the car. Firefighters were able to quickly get him out....
CINCINNATI, OH
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
Firefighters respond to higher volume of calls across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The recent bone-chilling cold temperatures kept firefighters around the region busy. There have been several fires as people tried to stay warm and they have answered many calls to burst pipes. Cincinnati firefighters have responded to many more calls this past weekend than usual. “We're about 30-40%...
CINCINNATI, OH
1 dead, 1 injured in boat fire at Northern Kentucky marina

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after the boat they were on caught fire Friday morning. It happened just after 11:15 a.m. at the Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton, Kentucky. Tim Gottschalk said he and his wife were walking to...
DAYTON, KY

