WKRC
Police: Man injured in Monroe Township after 'domestic situation' leads to shooting
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A man was shot and injured in Monroe Township Friday. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says there was a shooting at a home on Smith Road. According to police, a caller told dispatchers that his aunt shot his uncle in the leg and fled the scene in a vehicle.
WKRC
Butler County Board of Commissioners selects interim County Auditor
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) – An interim Butler County Auditor was appointed on Thursday. The Butler County Board of Commissioners selected Joseph Statzer as the interm County Auditor in a 2-1 vote. The office was vacated after former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was convicted of a felony. Statzer previously...
WKRC
4 injured, including firefighter, in Westwood apartment fire
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Three civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire at an apartment building in Westwood. The fire happened at Harrison Avenue near Werk Road. Cincinnati Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 9 p.m. None of the people inside the building were...
WKRC
Missing 10-month-old found safe, returned to grandparents
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say that a missing baby has been safely returned to her grandparents who have custody. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it arranged for 10-month-old Valerie Williams to be returned to her home at 10:30 Friday night. Valerie was checked out by Colerain Township...
WKRC
Bond set for 2 people charged in fatal Elmwood Place shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people charged in a fatal shooting faced a judge on Wednesday. 23-year-old Stephen Nieman is accused of shooting two men in Elmwood Place the night of Dec. 2. One of the men, 37-year-old Tomas Andres, died from his injuries. Nieman was taken into custody...
WKRC
Police search for missing child from Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a mother and baby who disappeared from the Kenwood Towne Centre. 25-year-old Monica George is the parent of 10-month-old Valerie Williams. George does not have custody of her child. However, she was seen getting into a...
WKRC
Westwood father accused of fracturing newborn's arm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood father faces serious charges after police say he broke his newborn's arm. Edgar Bush, 43, was changing his eight-day-old son's clothes on Thursday when he forcefully pulled the baby's arm out of the clothing, fracturing his arm. Bush is charged with felonious assault and child...
WKRC
Butler County auditor found guilty of corruption to be replaced
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds is being replaced after he was convicted of a felony. The county commission will meet Thursday and could announce his replacement. Reynolds was found guilty Dec. 21 of having an unlawful interest in a public contract in a case centered...
WKRC
Gun stolen from CPD car break-ins recovered, suspect arrested
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of breaking into a Cincinnati police car and taking a loaded AR-15. Daveno Brown faces theft, receiving stolen property and a gun charge for the Thursday theft. Cincinnati Police said two locked cars were broken into at the Central Business Section parking garage.
WKRC
Colerain Township Police identify man shot, killed near shopping plaza
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man, who was injured in a shooting near Northgate, has died. Colerain Township Police identified him Thursday as Rodney Harris, Jr., 19. Police say Harris was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline on Colerain Avenue near the Stone Creek Towne Center close to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
WKRC
Driver injured after hitting parked semi-trailer in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was hurt after he slammed into a parked semi-trailer early Saturday morning. Cincinnati firefighters said they were called to Bank Street near Linn Street at about 2:30 a.m. One man was trapped in the car. Firefighters were able to quickly get him out....
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WKRC
'We need him back home': Family worried after Hamilton man is reported missing in Mexico
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local architect is missing in Mexico, and his family is desperate for his safe return. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. He was in Mexico visiting his fiancée. Gutierrez is the oldest of seven siblings. They all live in Hamilton. Gutierrez holds a master’s...
WKRC
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
Fox 19
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. “There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which...
WKRC
Firefighters respond to higher volume of calls across the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The recent bone-chilling cold temperatures kept firefighters around the region busy. There have been several fires as people tried to stay warm and they have answered many calls to burst pipes. Cincinnati firefighters have responded to many more calls this past weekend than usual. “We're about 30-40%...
WKRC
Newest Greater Cincinnati Chipotle features lane for customers to pick up digital orders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chiptole Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Independence right before the new year. The restaurant, which was scheduled to open on Friday, is located off Declaration Drive, right across the street from Kroger. The location will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers...
WKRC
Anderson Township crash shut down US 52, sent 3 to the hospital
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Anderson Township Thursday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to US 52 near Eight Mile Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck headed eastbound...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured in boat fire at Northern Kentucky marina
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after the boat they were on caught fire Friday morning. It happened just after 11:15 a.m. at the Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton, Kentucky. Tim Gottschalk said he and his wife were walking to...
