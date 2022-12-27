Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: SCDMV Blythewood branch accepting transactions following network outage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced all branches are experiencing a network outage state-wide. SCDMV officials say all locations except the Blythewood branch are unable to process any transactions and are currently working on getting the issue resolved. Stay with ABC Columbia for more...
abccolumbia.com
Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s Forecast
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your weather for the weekend of December 30- January 2, 2022. Chief Meteorologist John Farley has a closer look at how things are shaping up for the last weekend of the year.
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
abccolumbia.com
Law Enforcement ramps up traffic safety checkpoints
Irmo, SC (WOLO) — It’s almost New Year’s EVE and as many of you get read to head out and celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of 2023, Law Enforcement agencies across the Midlands are getting ready as well. Several agencies tell ABC Columbia News...
abccolumbia.com
Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
abccolumbia.com
Trailer fire injures one in Saluda County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One person is recovering after a trailer caught fire in Saluda on Tuesday. Firefighters say the blaze at the single wide trailer was heavy when they arrived, but they were able to extinguish it in a few minutes. The victim was taken to the Augusta Burn...
abccolumbia.com
City officials intervene after Colony Apartment residents without heat, water for days
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city officials, residents of The Colony Apartments on West Beltline Boulevard have been without water and heat for three days. Mayor Rickenmann says the Monroe Group that oversees The Colony Apartments was notified on December 9th about rising...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. You can experience the magic of Saluda Shoals park through their holiday lights on the river event. Admission also includes a winter wonder slide, a hay ride, and a laser light...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Animal Services giving USC, Clemson fans pet adoption discount
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings. From today until Friday, December 30, if you stop by the business on Ball Park Road...
abccolumbia.com
Midas holds blood drive, celebrates first year on Gervais Street
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Some folks were able to walk away with a voucher for a free oil change after donating blood. This afternoon, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other officials held a grand opening ceremony at the new Midas location on Gervais Street. Along with a ribbon cutting ceremony...
abccolumbia.com
Emergency actions taken at Midlands assisted living facilities
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says emergency actions are being taken at two Midlands assisted living facilities. A spokesperson for the department says Reese’s Community Care Home sites on Muller Ave. and Cindy Drive both had multiple violations following inspections earlier...
abccolumbia.com
Wizard of Oz hourglass sells for $495,000!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Smithsonian Magazine reports a prop used in the The Wizard of Oz recently sold for $495,000 at auction. It was the hour glass in the scene where the wicked witch tells Dorothy she only has a short time to live. It stands 20 inches tall...
abccolumbia.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg murder investigation
Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say a fourth suspect in deadly November shooting has been arrested. Deputies say the 15 year old male suspect was arrested in Berkeley Co. and charged with murder. Investigators say the juvenile is one of four suspects...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor passes away
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, fellow Councilman Joe Taylor has passed away. The councilman’s cause of death has not yet been released. Taylor began his term on the city council in January of this year. Prior to that he served as secretary of...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
abccolumbia.com
Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!. Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala. The little one had her first check-up this morning. Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Pup-Shots December 29
Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
abccolumbia.com
Man, woman found shot and killed inside trailer
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a trailer Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office James (47) and Patricia (49) Perry were found in their home in the Johnston area. No further details...
Comments / 0