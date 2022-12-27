Ken Brown has been a public servant for nearly two decades. He wants to add four more years to his tenure. The Democratic member of Easton City Council on Thursday announced his campaign for re-election. Brown was first elected to Easton City Council in November 2003 and is seeking his sixth four-year term. He will need to first survive the Democratic primary election being held on May 16 for a spot on the ballot in November’s general election.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO