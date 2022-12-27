ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Heavy police presence at suspected University of Idaho killer's residence in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 News is currently on the scene of suspected University of Idaho killer, Bryan Kohberger's, home in PA. According to crews on scene, officials are lined up outside of the entrance of Indian Mountain Lake, a private community in a quiet part of PA, where Kohberger allegedly resided.
MOSCOW, ID
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Township Says It Will Fight State Library Decision in Court

Nearly a year after its township council declined to adopt a new agreement with the Hellertown Area Library, the state’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries has approved Lower Saucon Township’s removal from the library’s service area. But that’s not where things will end, the township confirmed in a statement released late Friday afternoon, at the start of the long New Year’s holiday weekend.
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Phillipsburg honors police retiree, new hire, promotions

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – New hire, police retiree and those recently promoted were all honored by the Phillipsburg Police Department Friday. On Dec. 30, Captain Michael Swick retired. Swick was in charge of administration and he oversaw the Criminal Investigation Division as well the records department. “Captain Swick...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison – December 28, 2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 28th, there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or staff at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Since the start of the pandemic, 493 inmates have tested positive; 493 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP. “During the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Riegelsville woman killed in Northampton County crash

The Northampton County Coroner Friday, identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Route 33 on Christmas Day as Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville. Gardener was hit while walking on State Route 33 near mile marker 3.6, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek. She was pronounced dead at...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage

NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ken Brown announces bid for re-election to Easton City Council

Ken Brown has been a public servant for nearly two decades. He wants to add four more years to his tenure. The Democratic member of Easton City Council on Thursday announced his campaign for re-election. Brown was first elected to Easton City Council in November 2003 and is seeking his sixth four-year term. He will need to first survive the Democratic primary election being held on May 16 for a spot on the ballot in November’s general election.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian injured in accident near busy intersection

READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection. "There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading. "So, first when it happened, I...
READING, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy