local21news.com
Heavy police presence at suspected University of Idaho killer's residence in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 News is currently on the scene of suspected University of Idaho killer, Bryan Kohberger's, home in PA. According to crews on scene, officials are lined up outside of the entrance of Indian Mountain Lake, a private community in a quiet part of PA, where Kohberger allegedly resided.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Township Says It Will Fight State Library Decision in Court
Nearly a year after its township council declined to adopt a new agreement with the Hellertown Area Library, the state’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries has approved Lower Saucon Township’s removal from the library’s service area. But that’s not where things will end, the township confirmed in a statement released late Friday afternoon, at the start of the long New Year’s holiday weekend.
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
4 Lehigh County establishments accused of liquor law violations
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement on Thursday identified four Lehigh County establishments slapped with liquor code violations.
sauconsource.com
Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police
A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg honors police retiree, new hire, promotions
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – New hire, police retiree and those recently promoted were all honored by the Phillipsburg Police Department Friday. On Dec. 30, Captain Michael Swick retired. Swick was in charge of administration and he oversaw the Criminal Investigation Division as well the records department. “Captain Swick...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local community shocked, as suspect in Idaho killing's ties to Poconos, Lehigh Valley revealed
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. One man who used to go on runs...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Popular Coventry Mall eatery moving to Berks
Penn Steak & Fries is moving to a new location. Grace Griffaton will have more. A local non-profit is doing its part to help with the nationwide blood shortage. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall
NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – December 28, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 28th, there are no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or staff at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Since the start of the pandemic, 493 inmates have tested positive; 493 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP. “During the...
buckscountyherald.com
Riegelsville woman killed in Northampton County crash
The Northampton County Coroner Friday, identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Route 33 on Christmas Day as Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville. Gardener was hit while walking on State Route 33 near mile marker 3.6, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek. She was pronounced dead at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired outside club in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
fox29.com
Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage
NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
Man wounded in gunfire overnight on North New Street in Bethlehem, police say
One person was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the 500 block of North New Street in Bethlehem, city police report. Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired, Capt. Nicholas Lechman told lehighvalleylive.com. The wounded man later turned up at an area hospital, Lechman...
WFMZ-TV Online
What authorities have said so far about suspect in Idaho killings arrested in Poconos
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - We're diving into the details released Friday by law enforcement regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students. Pennsylvania State Police say they have arrested a Monroe County man, Bryan Kohberger, for his involvement in the killings. At this point in time, law enforcement in...
Ken Brown announces bid for re-election to Easton City Council
Ken Brown has been a public servant for nearly two decades. He wants to add four more years to his tenure. The Democratic member of Easton City Council on Thursday announced his campaign for re-election. Brown was first elected to Easton City Council in November 2003 and is seeking his sixth four-year term. He will need to first survive the Democratic primary election being held on May 16 for a spot on the ballot in November’s general election.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian injured in accident near busy intersection
READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection. "There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading. "So, first when it happened, I...
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
