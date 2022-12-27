ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineyard, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Post holiday cleaning tips

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) The holiday season is wrapping up, and the frustration of putting away the decorations might be setting in. The longer you wait to put them away, the more of a hassle it can become. To ease the stresses of finding broken ornaments, tangled up lights and misplacing decorations, Dallyn Riddick from TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, have some post holiday cleaning tips that will have you thanking yourself by the time next Christmas rolls around.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Simple exercises to do for an effective workout at home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Skip the gym membership while fulfilling your new year’s goals! Personal trainer, Natalie Bedford, has all the tools you need to get a good workout from the comfort of your own home. In today’s Fitness Friday segment, she shared 3 exercises that can be done with just one block. If you don’t have a block, she says you can use a towel rolled up to help assist with the movements.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The Holidays are ending; Get that New year, New Carpet Clean!

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — What’s the first thing you notice when you enter a new home? For many, it’s the first thing they step on — the floors. No matter how clean a home is, it will never look clean if the floors haven’t been properly cared for. And while you may think that chemical shampoo is doing the trick, it’s actually making your floors look even worse with buildup over time.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Gateway’s Last Hurrah

If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!. Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks. The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Utah

(Stacker) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Man arrested after attempting to steal CBD gummies from Sandy business

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal CBD gummies and other various CBD extraction chemicals from a Sandy CBD oil extraction plant that specializes in gummies on Monday, Dec. 26. Brennen Scott Deherrera, 40, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
PAYSON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy