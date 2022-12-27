Read full article on original website
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
click orlando
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County engineers finish analysis of dangerous Casselberry intersection
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Seminole County engineers have completed their investigation of a deadly intersection in Casselberry. FOX 35 News first brought you this story on Black Friday. A 21-year-old was killed on his motorcycle on Thanksgiving night at the intersection of Bird Road and East Lake Drive. Today the flowers...
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out this beautiful sunrise taken while looking towards Baseline Road from the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
Manatee viewing at Blue Spring has visitors lined up for miles
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, the line of cars to see the natural phenomenon was at least a mile long. Hundreds of manatee lovers went to the park to see the beautiful creatures. And thanks to the colder weather, manatees have...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures return, but will it rain New Year's weekend?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Low Thursday night will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s for most of the region. No weather concerns Friday! The weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming ways with area PM temps destined for the upper-70s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.
Red Cross assisting residents displaced after apartment fire in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Red Cross is helping some Orlando residents get back on their feet after their homes caught fire. Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning on Americana Boulevard. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a fire between an outside wall and...
WESH
How to check your FEMA application status
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone who has applied for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency but has not heard back is urged to contact FEMA directly for updates. Representatives say some applicants are not answering their phones or responding to emails and voicemails. "We'll call from an unfamiliar...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WESH
