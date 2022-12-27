Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk (63), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) and quarterback Riley Leonard (13) hold the Military Bowl trophy as head coach Mike Elko, left, cheers after the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
click orlando
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
click orlando
Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are taking aim at an Orlando Christmas drag show, warning that the performance may have been marketed to young children. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation on Wednesday regarding the performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.
click orlando
Mega Millions players have a 1 in 300M chance of winning. But the jackpot is tempting
ORLANDO, Fla. – The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are high, but the payout is even higher. Friday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $685 million. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims | Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Southwest cancels more flights out of Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday travel mess continues in Orlando and across the country. Southwest scrubbed over 100 flights at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. “We watched the news, my app has been notifying me, plus we tracked the flight from Denver, so it took off, so that’s a good sign,” Tyreese Hamilton said.
click orlando
After COVID-19, downtown Orlando venues expect big New Year’s Eve crowds
ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses in downtown Orlando and neighboring areas are preparing for one of the biggest celebrations of the year — New Year’s Eve. Katie Fazerbaker, the marketing and Events manager for Wall Street Plaza, said this year feels like the first normal year for New Year’s Eve since the COVID-19 pandemic.
click orlando
Rental car demand skyrockets at Orlando airport as cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. – Passengers from all over the country are scrambling to make new travel plans in the wake of nationwide flight cancellations. Travelers are now taking matters into their own hands by getting a rental car and driving anywhere from 9 to 24 hours to get home. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Ring in 2023 with these New Year’s Eve events across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With the new year fast approaching, we compiled a comprehensive list of Central Florida events to help you celebrate New Year’s Eve no matter what your bedtime is. From daytime walks to rockin’ into the wee hours of the morning, this county-by-county list has something...
click orlando
Hero bartender fights off shooter, honored with Lifesaving Award by Flagler sheriff
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly awarded 23-year-old David Ghiloni with a Lifesaving Award after Ghiloni fought off a shooter last month at Smiles Nite Club. Ghiloni told News 6 that his uncle owns the bar. He stepped in as a bartender for the past year...
click orlando
Expect significant Orlando police presence for New Year’s Eve, retired chief says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses and police are getting ready to say hello to 2023 in downtown Orlando, and that means crowds, celebrations and security. The orange ball drop has been a New Year’s Eve tradition in Orlando’s downtown for about 25 years, according to Peter Ghalam, the district manager for Church Street Entertainment.
click orlando
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
click orlando
Enforcement of Miya’s Law for renter safety goes into effect in 2023
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Enforcement for a new Florida law requiring more safety protections for tenants will begin in January 2023. Miya’s Law, named after 19-year-old Miya Marcano, was signed into law in June by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Marcano was killed by a maintenance worker while she was living in an Orlando-area apartment complex.
click orlando
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
click orlando
St. Johns River flooding near Astor recedes months after Hurricane Ian
ASTOR, Fla. – The National Weather Service is now reporting the St. Johns River near Astor in Lake County is out of its flood stage — more than three months after Hurricane Ian. Along Claire Street in Astor, damage from both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole can still be...
click orlando
Engineers recommend demolition of historic Putnam Hotel in DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – The city of DeLand on Thursday announced an engineering firm working with the owner of the Putnam Hotel assessed the historic building and recommended it be demolished due to a risk of collapse, according to a news release. The city planned to convert the hotel into...
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
click orlando
Canceled flight? Here’s how to request a refund from Southwest
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a major winter storm impacted the U.S., flights with Southwest Airlines continue to be canceled due to scheduling issues. The airline has attributed most of the cancellations to the weather and said it’s running on a reduced schedule. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the cancellations during the holiday and said the company would “work day and night to repair our relationship with you.”
click orlando
WWII tugboat to be brought home to DeLand in January
DELAND, Fla. – A World War II era tugboat that was built in DeLand will be brought home soon. The S.T. Tiger was supposed to be back in DeLand in November, but the hurricanes postponed it. The organization behind bringing it back said their new target date is Jan....
click orlando
Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport
In the aftermath of holiday travel, as major airlines across the U.S. deal out delays and cancelations, passengers are waiting to reunite with more than loved ones. People are scrambling to find luggage lost amid the hundreds of flights disrupted at Orlando International Airport and the thousands impacted nationwide. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Flagler deputies arrest trio with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of car with stolen tags
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies on the lookout for a BMW with a stolen tag found it Wednesday evening, employing spike strips to eventually stop the car on Interstate 95, arrest the three men inside and recover 13 hacked-off catalytic converters stowed in the trunk. The tag that...
Comments / 0