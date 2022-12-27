ORLANDO, Fla. – After a major winter storm impacted the U.S., flights with Southwest Airlines continue to be canceled due to scheduling issues. The airline has attributed most of the cancellations to the weather and said it’s running on a reduced schedule. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the cancellations during the holiday and said the company would “work day and night to repair our relationship with you.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO