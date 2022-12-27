Read full article on original website
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
Ventura Co. man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
Long Beach Police Ask for Help Identifying Hit-and-Run Suspects
As the year draws to a close, the Long Beach Police Department Friday asked the public for help identifying suspects in two hit-and-run crashes, including one that was fatal.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Driver Arrested, Suspected of Fiery DUI Crash in Glendora
GLENDORA - The uninjured driver accused of crashing into a garage and severing a gas line that ignited a destructive fire Wednesday was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI. Wanda Lewis, 52, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. She was booked at 6:26 p.m. and later released on a citation...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
gardenavalleynews.org
Sheriff’s K9 killed in local shootout
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a confrontation in Gardena, according to a report in the LA Times. According to the Times story, “The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.”
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of resisting lawful detention
A Canyon Country man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of felony resisting lawful detention by force, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a mail theft at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the 17300 block of Humphreys Parkway, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
Suspected Porch Pirate Arrested For Fighting Deputies Near Jakes Way
A suspected porch pirate arrested on Christmas Eve has been identified as a Canyon Country man. Jonathan Cuervo, 23, of Canyon Country, an alleged porch pirate, was arrested Saturday after an altercation with officers near Jakes Way, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. At about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies received a call reporting ...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect tries to back into cop car after pursuit across LA County
LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX captures the bizarre moments where a man who led police on a chase across Los Angeles County tries to back into one of the cop cars. FOX 11's chopper was initially over the scene near downtown Los Angeles as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on the 110 Freeway.
foxla.com
California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say
ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
