Franklin Reinhardt, age 99
Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
Eugene 'Gene' Bugner, age 93
Eugene Herman “Gene” Bugner, 93 passed away on December 25, 2022, at Catholic Care Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 21, 1929 in Saint Joseph, KS to Mike and Rosa {Blasi} Bugner. On April 21, 1956 he married Darlene Davignon in Wichita, KS. A Great...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Former Eureka veterinarian takes Newland's seat in House Dist. 13
Dr. Duane Droge, of Eureka, will replace Rep. Joe Newland for the District 13 Kansas House of Representative seat. According to a release from the Lyon County GOP Central Committee, Republican Central Committeemen and women from five counties gathered at the 4-H Building in Yates Center Tuesday evening, convening a replacement convention for Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who has resigned his District 13 House of Representatives seat. The district includes Wilson, Woodson, Greenwood, Lyon and Chase counties.
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent
Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita
The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home. Updated: 9 hours ago. 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when...
Burning leaves left unattended cause house fire in southeast Wichita
Crews with the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) are on the scene of a house fire in southeast Wichita on Thursday.
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County
RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
Early morning fire damages west Wichita home
No one was hurt in an overnight house fire in west Wichita Friday morning. The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 300 block of N. Elder just after 12:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in the basement and quickly put it out.
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
Pinnacle Picks Wellington
Newly formed Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC has selected Wellington as their new home. The company recently purchased the land, buildings and equipment that formerly housed the TECT facility located on North A Street. Now, Pinnacle owns these assets free and clear which required negotiating with both the property owner and the...
Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
