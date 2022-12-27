Read full article on original website
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ City of Bend giving away free water-saving kits for your home
The City of Bend wants to help residents save water. The utility department will be giving away about 150 free, indoor conservation kits from Jan. 9-13. The kit includes a shower head, a leak detection tab, faucet aerators, a pre-rinse nozzle and a shower timer — all to help residents conserve water during the winter months.
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
Bend plans to sweep another illegal camp, this time on Hunnell Road
Stacey Ray hunkered down in her Ford SUV last week as temperatures in Bend plunged to single digits. All of her food froze and she didn’t leave her car for days as she waited for warmer weather. “It was horrible,” Ray said Wednesday. “You had to get under a...
Plan for North Hunnell Road Area Announced
The City has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based on an...
Road closure for Ferguson sewer project in Bend begins next week
Construction begins next week on a sewer project in southeast Bend. Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, between Ridgewater Loop and Ladera Road. Westbound traffic will stay open during construction. This is part of the Ferguson Sewer Improvements Project to reduce operational and maintenance...
▶️ Giant snowman emerges from midwest winter storm
Remember that 16-foot snowman in Redmond we showed you a couple weeks ago?. Meet the competition — another giant snowman in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Now, they claim it’s 40-feet tall. Compared to the people standing next to it, we question that. Jade Flury reports. And you can watch our...
New, larger Bend Costco still has city hurdle to clear
The Bend City Council recently approved a revised master plan for the Gateway North development, which will include a relocated, larger Costco and hundreds of units of multi-unit housing, but it still needs city site plan approval for construction to happen, possibly starting next fall, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports. The post New, larger Bend Costco still has city hurdle to clear appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022
More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Another Year, Another Question About Mirror Pond
The passing of another year is always a time for reflection; a look back at what could have gone better, a look ahead at what we hope we can improve in the coming year. And with this annual reflection comes a reminder of one of the most intractable issues in Bend: O yes, it's that one — Mirror Pond.
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
▶️ Local non-profit FixBend helps with low-cost animal services
Prices of almost everything are on the rise, but one local non-profit is doing its part to help bring low-cost animal services to the community. “We were looking for low costs to get our kitten fixed,” said Ayla Reynolds of Culver. “We have several barn kitties and a big family and lots of animals, and everything is expensive these days so we were looking for a low-cost option.”
Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported two-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic, knocking out the traffic signals and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
