weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Sierra Nevada Foothills, San Joaquin River Basin, and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Isolated rockslides in steep canyons possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Atmospheric river with high snow levels expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall over the district today. Bear Creek at McKee Road forecast to reach monitor stage later this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 03:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet possible above 8,000 feet. Isolated accumulations of 5 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches above 7000 feet, locally 2 to 4 feet above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, particularly over exposed ridgetops and peaks. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower by late morning with a slushy mix expected at the higher passes. Heavy snow will fall below the pass levels in the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions.
