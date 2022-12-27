Braden Brown, 16 year veteran teacher of Maud ISD, worked with district officials closely last year and into the summer to pilot a rapidly growing ESports Program that is popping up in classrooms across the US. Esports programs take the pastime of video gaming and make it into a traditional sport where students take on an educational approach to video gaming, by competing in teams, and individually to train their skills, learn teamwork and so much more. Imagine a classroom where students from every walk of life come together and form friendships and bonds, while learning leadership skills and you’ve found what Braden Brown and his students are creating at Maud ISD through their Esports program.

MAUD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO