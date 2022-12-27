Lakers And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Cole Swider, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James and point guard Dennis Schroder have been upgraded to available.

As for the Magic, they will be without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Chuma Okeke.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Bryant on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Magic will start Fultz, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol on Tuesday."

The Lakers enter the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-20 record in 33 games.

They lost 124-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas, so they are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As for the Magic, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-21 record in 34 games, but they have been playing well over the last few weeks.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and a very impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

In their most recent game, the Magic blew out the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 at home on Friday night.

On the road, the Lakers have been struggling with a 5-12 record in 17 games, while the Magic are 9-9 in the 18 games they have hosted in Orlando, Florida.