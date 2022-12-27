ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVNtP_0jvzihmh00

REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines.

Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.”

Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to get all of its customers back in the air and to their final destinations, but due to the busy holiday week, there are some obstacles.

According to a statement, officials said flight loads are heavy and accommodation options are limited.

Airline officials said flyers should make sure to check the status of their flight before they get to the airport.

While flights resumed over the weekend for the airline, many flyers were left on hold for several hours in an effort to rebook their flights. It wasn’t just due to weather. Some people said their luggage had been shipped elsewhere when their flights were delayed or canceled. Wait times to answer the phones told customers it could take eight hours or more and customers who waited said they were simply disconnected.

Tri-Cities Airport – Pasco

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, all flights departing or arriving at the Tri-Cities Airport appear to be on time. Alaska Airlines, Delta, Avelo, Allegiant and United Airlines are all flying out and departing. Click here for the latest departures and arrivals.

Spokane International Airport – Spokane

Most flights out of Spokane International Airport appear to be arriving on time for Alaska Airlines, Delta, American and Allegiant. Southwest Airlines continues to be struggling with the most delays or cancellations. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, Southwest has canceled five flights to Spokane and six flights departing. Some flights on all airlines are seeing some minor delays and that is why you should check the arrivals and departures by clicking here before you leave for the airport.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport – Seattle

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, Southwest Airlines has canceled 41 arriving and departing flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The airline was able to get at least five flights in the air for the area Tuesday. Some flights with Alaska Airlines are seeing some delays, along with a few other carriers but at this time, it does not appear to be more than an hour. The cause of those delays are not yet known. To check the arrivals and departures, click here .

Portland International Airport – Portland

Southwest has canceled 30 flights and many others are delayed out of Portland International Airport as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27. Other flights on other airlines have also experienced cancellations and delays due to high wind warnings in the area since early Tuesday morning. Some of the delays are minor and some up to a few hours. Click here to check flight status of arrivals and departures .

Yakima Air Terminal – Yakima

All flights out of Yakima are currently on time, according to the airport’s website. You can check flying status by clicking here .

What is going on with Southwest Airlines?

Southwest Airlines is responsible for 87% of the nation’s canceled flights for Tuesday, December 27, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware . Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,500 flights. Spirit Airlines is number two with most flights canceled today with 83. According to the Biden Administration, they said they are investigating why the airline is struggling, especially after Southwest’s CEO said the Christmas weekend cancellations are the worst he’s seen in his career.

According to Southwest’s official statement, they said the cancellations and delays are due to the weather and staffing shortages. This doesn’t just come from staffers calling in sick; it also comes from working flight staff that max out the hours they’re allowed to work under federal safety regulations.

However, the chaos isn’t coming from a staffing shortage, said Lyn Montgomery. Montgomery is president of TWU Local 556. She said it is a systems issue. “Southwest Airlines was staffed. Its employees were ready to go to work. But when they chose to take flights into the middle of the storm or not premptively cancel enough flights, their systems have not been able to keep up with the rescheduling, the cancellations, the notifications to crew members about those cancellations and changes in flights,” Montgomery told CNN in a report Monday.

Montgomery said employees are not able to communicate with the airline due to problems with the phones. Montgomery said there isn’t enough staff to cover the number of phone calls coming in and that it’s creating a “ripple effect.”

Southwest also said it is having problems with an outdated scheduling software that has reduced staff to do manual scheduling, causing further delays and cancellations.

According to a tweet from the U.S. Department of Transportation, it is investigating Southwest Airlines.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
nbcrightnow.com

The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Southwest delays, cancellations affect travelers out of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers who’ve faced days of delays and cancellations, including at Spokane International Airport. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights on Tuesday, including 70% of flights out of Spokane. An employee told 4 News Now that on an average day, about 11 Southwest flights leave through Spokane International Airport....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Southwest travelers scrambling at airports nationwide

SPOKANE, Wash. — Travelers using Southwest Airlines have had a rough couple days after dealing with countless cancelations. After dealing with multiple cancelations, David Jeffrey Lang says he’s ready to give up. “So rather than try one of these other airlines, we think we’re gonna take our chances driving,” he said. “Our flight is Thursday, we showed up today just...
SPOKANE, WA
Tri-City Herald

The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary

Remembering their time at Gravity Payments, some employees of the Seattle-based credit card processor recall a pernicious cycle. Come in star-struck by celebrity founder and CEO Dan Price, a progressive social media star famous for setting base salaries at $70,000. Then notice the demands pile up. Attend a company event where colleagues share their personal traumas. Answer Price’s late-night calls. Overhear one of the CEO’s “explosive” outbursts.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Another Electrical Substation Vandalized

This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
US News and World Report

The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
OREGON STATE
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site

Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy