Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports

REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines.

Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.”

Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to get all of its customers back in the air and to their final destinations, but due to the busy holiday week, there are some obstacles.

According to a statement, officials said flight loads are heavy and accommodation options are limited.

Airline officials said flyers should make sure to check the status of their flight before they get to the airport.

While flights resumed over the weekend for the airline, many flyers were left on hold for several hours in an effort to rebook their flights. It wasn’t just due to weather. Some people said their luggage had been shipped elsewhere when their flights were delayed or canceled. Wait times to answer the phones told customers it could take eight hours or more and customers who waited said they were simply disconnected.

Tri-Cities Airport – Pasco

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, all flights departing or arriving at the Tri-Cities Airport appear to be on time. Alaska Airlines, Delta, Avelo, Allegiant and United Airlines are all flying out and departing. Click here for the latest departures and arrivals.

Spokane International Airport – Spokane

Most flights out of Spokane International Airport appear to be arriving on time for Alaska Airlines, Delta, American and Allegiant. Southwest Airlines continues to be struggling with the most delays or cancellations. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, Southwest has canceled five flights to Spokane and six flights departing. Some flights on all airlines are seeing some minor delays and that is why you should check the arrivals and departures by clicking here before you leave for the airport.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport – Seattle

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, Southwest Airlines has canceled 41 arriving and departing flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The airline was able to get at least five flights in the air for the area Tuesday. Some flights with Alaska Airlines are seeing some delays, along with a few other carriers but at this time, it does not appear to be more than an hour. The cause of those delays are not yet known. To check the arrivals and departures, click here .

Portland International Airport – Portland

Southwest has canceled 30 flights and many others are delayed out of Portland International Airport as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27. Other flights on other airlines have also experienced cancellations and delays due to high wind warnings in the area since early Tuesday morning. Some of the delays are minor and some up to a few hours. Click here to check flight status of arrivals and departures .

Yakima Air Terminal – Yakima

All flights out of Yakima are currently on time, according to the airport’s website. You can check flying status by clicking here .

What is going on with Southwest Airlines?

Southwest Airlines is responsible for 87% of the nation’s canceled flights for Tuesday, December 27, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware . Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,500 flights. Spirit Airlines is number two with most flights canceled today with 83. According to the Biden Administration, they said they are investigating why the airline is struggling, especially after Southwest’s CEO said the Christmas weekend cancellations are the worst he’s seen in his career.

According to Southwest’s official statement, they said the cancellations and delays are due to the weather and staffing shortages. This doesn’t just come from staffers calling in sick; it also comes from working flight staff that max out the hours they’re allowed to work under federal safety regulations.

However, the chaos isn’t coming from a staffing shortage, said Lyn Montgomery. Montgomery is president of TWU Local 556. She said it is a systems issue. “Southwest Airlines was staffed. Its employees were ready to go to work. But when they chose to take flights into the middle of the storm or not premptively cancel enough flights, their systems have not been able to keep up with the rescheduling, the cancellations, the notifications to crew members about those cancellations and changes in flights,” Montgomery told CNN in a report Monday.

Montgomery said employees are not able to communicate with the airline due to problems with the phones. Montgomery said there isn’t enough staff to cover the number of phone calls coming in and that it’s creating a “ripple effect.”

Southwest also said it is having problems with an outdated scheduling software that has reduced staff to do manual scheduling, causing further delays and cancellations.

According to a tweet from the U.S. Department of Transportation, it is investigating Southwest Airlines.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.