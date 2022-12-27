“LEGO Masters” come to Sparta

SPARTA (WKBT) – The local LEGO Masters are sharing their love for the toys and their creativity.

Brothers Jacob and Caleb Schilling of Holmen met with fans at the Deke Slayton Museum in Sparta Tuesday to talk about all things LEGO.

The brothers competed on Fox’s “LEGO Masters” and shared some special behind-the-scenes details.

The Schillings say that LEGO building has been a lifelong passion for them and being on the show opened up many doors.

“You’d never think you’d get to see and do some of the things we’ve gotten to do,” said Caleb Schilling. “Being on national television, traveling the country, talking about what we love to do, which is be kids. It’s opened up some fantastic opportunities.”

If you are interested in seeing more of the Schillings’ creativity, Caleb does have an Instagram account featuring more of their work.

