I would like to recognize some of the fantastic acts that brought the spirit of the season to Hinckley at the end of 2022. The Hinckley Police Association assisted 26 children at the Cops, Kids and Claus event. The Hinckley Fire Association held a parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the families of Hinckley and distributed gifts to approximately 30 Hinckley seniors. The Hinckley Chamber of Commerce, along with Cub Scout Pack 3520, decorated Veterans Memorial Park and hosted the Hinckley Holiday Event with a Christmas Groove concert. I have never seen town center look so brilliant and beautiful! I want to give a special thanks to those groups for engaging the community during the holiday season.

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO