One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Education Station: The real deal on attending college while in high school
OHIO, USA — Earning college credit while still in high school can be a great way to get a jump start on higher learning. Plenty of students do it, but how easy or difficult is the process? To start, taking college courses as a high school student not only gets a few college classes out of the way early, but can save you some major money.
Trustees Corner
I would like to recognize some of the fantastic acts that brought the spirit of the season to Hinckley at the end of 2022. The Hinckley Police Association assisted 26 children at the Cops, Kids and Claus event. The Hinckley Fire Association held a parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the families of Hinckley and distributed gifts to approximately 30 Hinckley seniors. The Hinckley Chamber of Commerce, along with Cub Scout Pack 3520, decorated Veterans Memorial Park and hosted the Hinckley Holiday Event with a Christmas Groove concert. I have never seen town center look so brilliant and beautiful! I want to give a special thanks to those groups for engaging the community during the holiday season.
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Hearts unite for Cops, Kids and Claus event
An act of Christmas magic took place on Dec. 10 in the former fire station bay area at Hinckley Township Hall. A group of volunteers turned the plain room into a Christmas wonderland for 26 children attending the annual Cops, Kids and Claus. The room not only sparkled but smelled...
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Detective retires after 51 years with Bath police
Det. Lt. Richard Munsey could have been police chief of Bath Township. But all he wanted was to be a cop, a good cop, endlessly fascinated with solving crimes and catching bad guys. “I turned down the chief’s job several times over the years because I liked running the detective...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Local crafters offer plethora of goodies at Holiday Market
Talented local crafters made it easy to purchase unique and beautifully made holiday gifts at the second annual Hinckley Holiday Market held Nov. 19 at Valleaire Golf Club. Walking into the show, shoppers quickly got in the holiday mood as they were greeted by Santa Claus. First stop was the tempting bakery table filled with cake pops, cookies and all types of baked goods. At the same time they were selling baked goods, show organizers, Hinckley residents Nikki Long and Monique Ascherl sold raffle tickets for the stacks of gift baskets nearby.
Audit finds bonus for State Teachers Retirement System pension should be examined
Fourteen months after his office announced it, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s special audit of the over $90 billion State Teachers Retirement System is finally out, showing no fraud but suggesting lawmakers need to make more transparent the fund’s investment strategy and the process that paid $10 million in performance incentives this year, though the fund lost $5 billion.
Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
Happy Hinckley Holiday brings cheer, treats, music and lights to town
More than 200 residents joined in the fun at the return of Happy Hinckley Holiday, sponsored by the Hinckley Chamber of Commerce, Dec. 3. After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, Chamber members gave it their all to bring back the holiday gathering. Hosted in the former fire...
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Body found in Lake Erie identified as Lakewood man
Cleveland Fire Department is working now to recover a body found in Lake Erie.
Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
