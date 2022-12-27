ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

scriptype.com

Trustees Corner

I would like to recognize some of the fantastic acts that brought the spirit of the season to Hinckley at the end of 2022. The Hinckley Police Association assisted 26 children at the Cops, Kids and Claus event. The Hinckley Fire Association held a parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the families of Hinckley and distributed gifts to approximately 30 Hinckley seniors. The Hinckley Chamber of Commerce, along with Cub Scout Pack 3520, decorated Veterans Memorial Park and hosted the Hinckley Holiday Event with a Christmas Groove concert. I have never seen town center look so brilliant and beautiful! I want to give a special thanks to those groups for engaging the community during the holiday season.
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
scriptype.com

Hearts unite for Cops, Kids and Claus event

An act of Christmas magic took place on Dec. 10 in the former fire station bay area at Hinckley Township Hall. A group of volunteers turned the plain room into a Christmas wonderland for 26 children attending the annual Cops, Kids and Claus. The room not only sparkled but smelled...
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
scriptype.com

Detective retires after 51 years with Bath police

Det. Lt. Richard Munsey could have been police chief of Bath Township. But all he wanted was to be a cop, a good cop, endlessly fascinated with solving crimes and catching bad guys. “I turned down the chief’s job several times over the years because I liked running the detective...
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
scriptype.com

Local crafters offer plethora of goodies at Holiday Market

Talented local crafters made it easy to purchase unique and beautifully made holiday gifts at the second annual Hinckley Holiday Market held Nov. 19 at Valleaire Golf Club. Walking into the show, shoppers quickly got in the holiday mood as they were greeted by Santa Claus. First stop was the tempting bakery table filled with cake pops, cookies and all types of baked goods. At the same time they were selling baked goods, show organizers, Hinckley residents Nikki Long and Monique Ascherl sold raffle tickets for the stacks of gift baskets nearby.
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
wosu.org

Audit finds bonus for State Teachers Retirement System pension should be examined

Fourteen months after his office announced it, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s special audit of the over $90 billion State Teachers Retirement System is finally out, showing no fraud but suggesting lawmakers need to make more transparent the fund’s investment strategy and the process that paid $10 million in performance incentives this year, though the fund lost $5 billion.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
PRINCETON, NJ
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies

DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE

