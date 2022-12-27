ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XF5vK_0jvzhmA700

MILLCREEK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office .

Cameron Michael Ward, 25, was charged with two counts of disarming a police officer (first-degree felony), aggravated assault (third-degree felony), two counts of assault against a peace officer (class A misdemeanor), and interference with arresting officer (class B misdemeanor).

Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch most searched landmark in U.S. on Google in 2022

On Dec. 20, at 210 West 3300 South in Salt Lake County, Utah Transit employee Neil Uemura pulled his bus into the Millcreek Trax Station and exited the bus, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Upon exiting, Uemura saw Ward “slam his body into an electrical box,” the affidavit states. Ward allegedly then approached Uemura and asked “Where are you from?” before punching Uemura several times in his face and head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Ward allegedly then got on top of Uemura and began to choke him before continuing to punch him. The affidavit states that Ward then repeatedly kicked Uemura. Uemura was able to stand but was then “swiped at” by Ward, causing Uemura to fall to the ground a second time, the affidavit states.

Ward allegedly then tried to gouge out Uemura’s left eye, which caused a “crescent-shaped laceration” to Uemura’s left cornea. Ward “eventually walked out of the area,” the affidavit states.

Uemura told police that he believed he was the victim of a hate crime and was targeted by Ward because of his Asian-American descent.

A Utah Transit Police Officer responded and spoke with Uemura, who had “blood covering most of his head and face,” as well as a “large laceration on the back of his head, several lacerations on his head and face, a swollen left eye, and a swollen left bottom lip,” the officer states. Uemura was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

MISSING: 18-year-old man last seen leaving Providence home

The officer found a shoe where the incident occurred, while nearby, a South Salt Lake Police Officer found Ward “covered in blood and missing a shoe,” the officer states.

The South Salt Lake Officer states that shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, he was searching for an unwanted man seen loitering in the area when he came across Ward.

Ward was reportedly yelling about another individual, appeared to have blood on him, and was “very agitated.” The officer states that Ward began walking straight towards him, as the officer pointed his flashlight at Ward and asked why he was so bloody.

Ward reportedly answered by saying he was not bloody, and began to ramble as if he was suffering from a drug-induced episode, the officer states. The officer then ordered Ward to sit on the curb, to which Ward responded, “I can’t sit for you,” and “You’re not going to sit me down.”

Ward allegedly then put his hand near the officer’s face and the officer grabbed Ward’s hand, while Ward then began punching the officer in the head and face.

The officer was reportedly able to take Ward to the ground and was waiting for backup officers to arrive, while Ward continued to fight, grabbing at the officer’s gun and trying to remove it from his holster. Additional officers arrived, and Ward kicked one of the officers in the torso “so hard that his gear on his vest was knocked off,” the affidavit states.

AMBER ALERT: 13-year-old missing from Layton after speaking with suspect online

According to medical records, Uemura suffered a laceration that required six staples, a ruptured left eardrum, a laceration to his left cornea, a left frontal scalp hematoma, and facial swelling.

Ward’s identity as the man who attacked Uemura was later verified in surveillance footage. Ward was charged with brutally assaulting Uemura “for no reason and with zero provocation,” police say. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

Ward is believed to be transient due to his not having a valid address, and police say he poses a substantial risk to the alleged victim, the community, and law enforcement officers.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC 4

POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
PAYSON, UT
KSLTV

West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper

GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy