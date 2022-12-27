Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
WMUR.com
DHHS responds to criticism of mental health services by Eckersley family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is responding to a statement from the family of a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby that criticized the state's mental health services. The statement released Thursday by former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his...
WMUR.com
Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations
LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
WMUR.com
Manchester leaders call for more help to end homelessness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ninety-five people who were homeless have died this year in New Hampshire, and public officials are saying more must be done to help people. Two people died in the past week in Manchester. Mayor Joyce Craig said that over the past three years of the pandemic, the homeless population in the state has tripled.
WMUR.com
Advocates of marijuana legalization in New Hampshire prepare new push at State House
CONCORD, N.H. — The new year will bring new legislation, and one item New Hampshire lawmakers are again working toward is the legalization of marijuana. Advocates said there is still progress to be made, but legal marijuana is getting closer in the state. Former state Rep. Timothy Egan is...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters can greet the New Year with hikes in New Hampshire parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Parks is sponsoring a series of hikes for people to greet the New Year. For the 12th year in a row, the department has set up New Hampshire First Day Hikes at seven state parks for New Year's Day. Hikers can enjoy the...
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WMUR.com
'I call it a Christmas blessing': Man receives life-saving heart transplant just before the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man received a heart transplant and a second chance at life after waiting more than five years for a donor. "Khalil doesn't really meet strangers," his mother Tinika Roland said. "He can talk to anyone. Someone recently said that he can't turn the charisma off."
WMUR.com
Where is the best gym in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. With the new year upon us, many of you likely have established resolutions, with some opting to focus on their fitness goals. So, what's the best gym in the Granite State? Remember, we're not looking for national chains.
newportdispatch.com
Police warn of phone scam targeting Vermonters
MONTPELIER — Police are warning Vermonters about a phone scam targeting the holiday season. Vermont State Police say that they neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone claiming...
WMUR.com
Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions
Two flocks of infected domestic birds have been killed in Vermont to prevent further spread of the avian flu, according to officials at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions.
WMUR.com
Looking back at significant video moments in New Hampshire in 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There were manynotable stories throughout 2022 in New Hampshire. Some memorable and emotional moments were caught on camera. See the top five videos that stood out during the year below. Blizzards rips through parts of New Hampshire. A blizzard was confirmed in Portsmouth and Rochester by...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set to Go Up – Should New Hampshire Raise Their Minimum?
When I was growing up in Massachusetts, the minimum wage was $8.00. I remember working my wage up to $10 or even $12 and being really satisfied with that wage. By the end of my senior year of high school, I think I was up to around $14 or $15.
WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
