New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations

LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester leaders call for more help to end homelessness

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ninety-five people who were homeless have died this year in New Hampshire, and public officials are saying more must be done to help people. Two people died in the past week in Manchester. Mayor Joyce Craig said that over the past three years of the pandemic, the homeless population in the state has tripled.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Where is the best gym in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. With the new year upon us, many of you likely have established resolutions, with some opting to focus on their fitness goals. So, what's the best gym in the Granite State? Remember, we're not looking for national chains.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
newportdispatch.com

Police warn of phone scam targeting Vermonters

MONTPELIER — Police are warning Vermonters about a phone scam targeting the holiday season. Vermont State Police say that they neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone claiming...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Looking back at significant video moments in New Hampshire in 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There were manynotable stories throughout 2022 in New Hampshire. Some memorable and emotional moments were caught on camera. See the top five videos that stood out during the year below. Blizzards rips through parts of New Hampshire. A blizzard was confirmed in Portsmouth and Rochester by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
WNYT

Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence

A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
VERMONT STATE

