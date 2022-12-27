ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick names Nessen new city attorney

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zceNc_0jvzh6My00
Rachel Nessen Photo from city of Frederick

The city of Frederick will officially have a new face handling its legal affairs with the promotion of Rachel Nessen as city attorney.

The city on Tuesday announced Nessen’s promotion by Mayor Michael O’Connor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Morgan County facing growth challenges

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
abc27.com

New Wawa proposed for Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
tysonsreporter.com

FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime

The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

County loses addiction recovery house operator

Residential addiction treatment services will soon be on hold in Adams County. The Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project, which was operating the county-owned Mercy House, will stop providing services at the end of this month, County Manager Steve Nevada said Wednesday. The county is seeking another provider, Nevada said.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Frederick organization helps children with incarcerated parents

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One organization in Frederick is making it a little bit easier for families to cope while their loved ones are incarcerated. According to Maryland’s Governor’s Office for Children, approximately 90,000 children in the state have a parent on parole, probation, or in jail or prison. ‘COIPP’ (Children of Incarcerated […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Sheriff Pushes Back Against Fentanyl Comments From Frederick County Health Department

He disagrees that no one can get addicted to fentanyl by touching it, or breathing it in. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is taking issue with some Health Department personnel on the dangers of fentanyl. Medical experts acknowledge that fentanyl is a dangerous narcotic, but they say skin contact, or breathing it in, or being near it won’t result in an individual becoming addicted. ” Every other public health agency across the United States says fentanyl is deadly to touch, to inhale, to have any contact with. So why would the Frederick County Health Department send this message out,” he said, during an appearance Wednesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
7K+
Followers
252
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy