Durham, NC

Wolfpack’s off night results in 72-58 loss to Duke

NC State did not have anything close to its A-game on Thursday night, but Duke sure did. The Wolfpack just never got going offensively in this one, while the Blue Devils used hot shooting to carry them. Duke just shot the ball a whole lot better than State, and that’s all there is to it.
RALEIGH, NC
NC State gets worked at Clemson

Kevin Keatts earns like two million dollars a year and the bar he has been given is to just be, who knows, maybe better than Clemson’s basketball team? Like just be slightly barely, vaguely, better, provided two million dollars. What a joke.
RALEIGH, NC
NC State needs a big defensive effort to come through at Clemson

There isn’t a lot that separates Clemson and NC State at this point in the season—the Pack would be a slight favorite on a neutral floor—which is one reason why the game Friday is important. For all we know, Clemson and State will be fighting over the same territory well into March, and the Tigers are already off to a 2-0 start to ACC play, giving them an early leg up.
CLEMSON, SC

