There isn’t a lot that separates Clemson and NC State at this point in the season—the Pack would be a slight favorite on a neutral floor—which is one reason why the game Friday is important. For all we know, Clemson and State will be fighting over the same territory well into March, and the Tigers are already off to a 2-0 start to ACC play, giving them an early leg up.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO