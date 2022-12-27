ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Family of killed good Samaritan raises $20k

By Wells Foster
 3 days ago

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – A crowdfunding page has been set up for a man who was killed in a traffic crash this month while trying to help another driver in distress.

Our media partners at WHMI report that Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 10:30 on December 17 for a crash on I-96 at the overpass over US-23 in Brighton Township.

Originally, a car driven by a senior citizen had crashed into the median, but 50-year-old Steven Reid from Auburn Hills stopped on the left shoulder to help.

He was hit by another car and later passed away at a hospital.

The gofundme site for his family has raised more than $20,000.

That can be found here .

