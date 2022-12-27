Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
2 women wanted for attempting robbery with a gun at Valley Plaza Mall
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying two women involved in an attempted robbery at the Valley Plaza Mall. The women are also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.
2nd man arrested in connection to the killing of Benny Alcala, Jr
A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Benny Alcala Jr, a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield police make arrests after stolen items found in alleged chop shop
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Police said two men were arrested for the third and fourth time within a few months, after several stolen cars, trailers, license plates and apparent stolen catalytic converters were found in an alleged south Bakersfield chop shop. According to Bakersfield police, on December 28th, 2022,...
Bakersfield Californian
Second murder defendant pleads not guilty in CDCR counselor's death
The family of slain corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. piled into court Thursday to watch an attorney enter not guilty pleas for a second man charged in Alcala’s death. Sebastian Parra, the man arraigned Thursday, was a key prosecution witness in 29-year-old Robert Pernell Roberts’ preliminary hearing. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Roberts first in connection to Alcala’s death.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
Cellmate facing murder charge in Delano inmate’s strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern Valley State Prison inmate who died in March was determined to have died by ligature strangulation and his cellmate has been charged with murder, according to reports. Jorge L. Mendoza, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life sentence. He’s already serving a […]
2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
Bakersfield Californian
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
thesungazette.com
Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender
VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.
Bakersfield Now
Loved ones of man shot on Christmas Eve said his story shouldn't end with that shooting
Family and friends are remembering one of the two men who were killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve morning. Police said Jacob Keanu Campos Malena was an ex-boyfriend of the woman in the house and forced his way inside, while Tanner William Marlow was inside with the woman. Police believe both men had guns and shot and killed each other. The investigation into what happened inside the home is still ongoing.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD searches for missing teen
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Tuesday. Faith Makayla Turner, a Black girl who stands about 5 foot, 1 inch, was last seen in the 1600 block of East Truxtun Avenue. The brown-eyed, black hair girl is considered at risk because she’s never run away before.
Tanner "The American Psycho" Marlow one of 2 men identified in double homicide
The names of the two men involved in a double homicide on Snowdon Avenue on Christmas Eve were released by the Kern County Coroner's Officer on Wed, Dec 28th.
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
The father of a man shot, killed on Christmas Eve tells his story
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield. Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story. Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to double stabbing in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is in custody after detectives say he stabbed two people on Monday. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were found suffering from stab wounds just after 1:30 p.m. near Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella.
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
