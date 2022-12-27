Family and friends are remembering one of the two men who were killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve morning. Police said Jacob Keanu Campos Malena was an ex-boyfriend of the woman in the house and forced his way inside, while Tanner William Marlow was inside with the woman. Police believe both men had guns and shot and killed each other. The investigation into what happened inside the home is still ongoing.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO