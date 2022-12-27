Read full article on original website
14news.com
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
14news.com
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
14news.com
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
wamwamfm.com
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr., 81, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:52 pm, Deaconess Midway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a long battle with many illnesses. Jack was born February 19, 1941, to Albert Harold and Blondina “Bonnie” (Patterson) Ashby Wimmenauer. Jack attended Washington...
wevv.com
Broken elevator raises question about accessibility for all
Residents at the Central Loft in Downtown Evansville say the elevator has been broken for two weeks now. For some, it’s a minor inconvenience. But for 21-year-old Megan Seiler, it’s 60 steps that she’s not able to take. Megan is a college student and a hopeful future...
14news.com
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
wevv.com
Slow start dooms Evansville men at Indiana State
A 13-0 hole proved to be too much for the University of Evansville men's basketball team, as they fell on the road at Indiana State, 91-63, Thursday night at the Hulman Center. Leading UE was Kenny Strawbridge Jr. who recorded 21 points. He hit 8 of his 19 attempts. Marvin...
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Evansville Gaming Guild goes to Green River Road
A new face has been added to Green River Road, The Gaming Guild. From board games to table-top games, The Gaming Guild, has a variety of different kinds of games to play.
14news.com
Residents upset with Evansville apartment complex over concerns about disability access
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Central Lofts Apartments in downtown Evansville, residents say the elevator has been out for almost two weeks. For residents like Megan Seiler, who is wheelchair-bound, it’s more than an inconvenience. There are 60 steps separating the third floor, where Seiler lives, and the outside...
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
14news.com
Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chaos at the airport is even impacting those in the Tri-State, including our very own Tanner Holbrook who spent his holiday in Florida. “I was going to fly in last week to Florida, and then immediately, yesterday, I was gonna fly back. I was only going to have to take one day off. Now, it’s spilled over to two possibly 3 days, now trying to drive, so that’s really where the frustration is, " says Holbrook.
Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.
wevv.com
Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911
On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
14news.com
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after officers say more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was reported stolen from a local gas station. According to police reports, officers believe it happened at the Gasoline Alley Marathon near Lynch and Burkhardt on Tuesday morning. Gas station...
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs
Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
wamwamfm.com
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
wevv.com
Pipes burst in Madisonville causing water leaks
Pipes running along residential and commercial business properties burst when pipes were thawing out following the frigid cold winter weather. The city has been working on repairing them since this weekend with as many as 200 residents without water. In the system, water usage is higher than normal, since customers had their faucets running to prevent freezing pipes.
