Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
SFGate
Suspect in Northern California double killing arrested
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who fled after allegedly killing two people and wounding two more in a Northern California home was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. Russell Albers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in McKinleyville and drove...
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Washington Examiner
'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California
“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
iheart.com
California's Serial Killer Now Faces New Murder Charges?!
In October police caught Stockton's serial killer who was suspected of killing several people across two counties! The suspect now faces new murder charges as additional victims have been revealed! Watch the video above for more details!
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
goldcountrymedia.com
Grass Valley felon arrested with firearms, imitation badges in North Auburn
A Grass Valley man was arrested Dec. 15 following a traffic stop in North Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 3:09 a.m. on Highway 49 at Dry Creek Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the driver’s person revealed two grams of cocaine and $2,640 in cash.
North Coast Journal
Double Murder Suspect Arrested after High Speed Chase
Russell Albers, the suspect in a Dec. 27 double-murder in the Pine Hill area of Eureka, was arrested today after a high-speed pursuit, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pishka Court in McKinleyville after someone saw...
foxla.com
Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty
The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
KCRA.com
Ukrainian mother in the Sacramento area still adjusting to life in United States
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Since the war in Ukraine began,thousands of Ukrainians have come to the United States seeking safety. Many of them have settled in Northern California. Orangevale's Kateryna Pryoh is among them. Pyroh lived in Dnipro, a city about the size of San Francisco. The 26-year-old was raising...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers asking for the public’s help locating five people
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 5 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Timothy DENTON: 60-year-old White male, born February 20, 1962. He is 6’ 02” tall and weighs 260 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Denton also has prior arrests for Assault by force, Embezzlement, Threats, and Corporal injury.
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
SFGate
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
lostcoastoutpost.com
20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
kauainownews.com
Search ends for California man who went missing while swimming Christmas Day at ‘Anini Beach
The multi-agency search for a California man who went missing on Christmas Day while swimming in waters off Kaua‘i has ended. The Kaua‘i Police Department reported the search for 56-year-old Prakash Shroff was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day effort by land, air and sea to find him. Shroff is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12 drowning in 2022.
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0