Eureka, CA

SFGate

Suspect in Northern California double killing arrested

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who fled after allegedly killing two people and wounding two more in a Northern California home was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. Russell Albers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in McKinleyville and drove...
EUREKA, CA
wrtv.com

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
STOCKTON, CA
Washington Examiner

'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California

“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Double Murder Suspect Arrested after High Speed Chase

Russell Albers, the suspect in a Dec. 27 double-murder in the Pine Hill area of Eureka, was arrested today after a high-speed pursuit, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pishka Court in McKinleyville after someone saw...
EUREKA, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty

The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kauainownews.com

Search ends for California man who went missing while swimming Christmas Day at ‘Anini Beach

The multi-agency search for a California man who went missing on Christmas Day while swimming in waters off Kaua‘i has ended. The Kaua‘i Police Department reported the search for 56-year-old Prakash Shroff was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day effort by land, air and sea to find him. Shroff is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12 drowning in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE

