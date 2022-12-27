ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Side Hustle Ideas That Can Make You Top Dollar

The scale and scope of the creative economy is large and it’s growing which means there’s many opportunities to make money using a side hustle. Desiree Martinez – founder of Women of Video joins us now with some side hustle ideas. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN...
tourcounsel.com

900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
fox32chicago.com

'Karens for Hire': Company will complain on your behalf

CHICAGO - A company is looking to flip the 'Karen' stereotype upside down and use it to your benefit. 'Karens for Hire' is offering up so-called 'Karens' to make complaints for you or just speak up on your behalf. They'll reportedly tackle anything from health insurance companies to cell phone...
NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Visit Walgreens’ vitamin vault before it closes next month

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Wicker Park Walgreens With Iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ Closing Next Month: The store in the Noel State Bank building has become a hit with tourists and TikTok-ers for its historic architecture and accessibility. It will close in January.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bric-a-Brac Records needs your help

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Thousands In Christmas Mass Donations Stolen From Saint Vincent De Paul Church In Lincoln Park: Saint Vincent de Paul has...
cwbchicago.com

3 men found carrying phony IDs after stealing mail so they could get an apartment, prosecutors say

Chicago — A gung-ho Lawndale resident who didn’t like having his mail stolen led Chicago police to a trio of men who allegedly told police that they stole mail as documentation to help them get an apartment, prosecutors said Wednesday. But the men have bigger problems now. Prosecutors say all three possessed phony Social Security cards and Green Cards that were rife with misspellings and other red flags.
wgnradio.com

Perma-Seal can check your sewer lines to prevent a backup

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to tell us about the $300 service Perma-Seal offers to check and inspect sewer lines because a sewage back up can lead to extra problems for homeowners. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
wgnradio.com

Now is the time to get your furnace checked

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to advise people not to wait until their furnace goes out to get it looked at. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
