Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
Side Hustle Ideas That Can Make You Top Dollar
The scale and scope of the creative economy is large and it’s growing which means there’s many opportunities to make money using a side hustle. Desiree Martinez – founder of Women of Video joins us now with some side hustle ideas. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch: New Year’s resolutions for home buyers, sellers, and personal finance
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John Williams to give us a recap on financial matters, to share her New Year’s resolutions for home buyers, sellers, and personal finance. Ilyce also gave a recap of the year in money with the crypto meltdown, stock market meltdown mortgage market meltdown etc.
tourcounsel.com
900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
More than one dozen paychecks stolen from workers at Rivers Casino
More than a dozen checks were stolen between December 12 and the 23 after being mailed to employees. They were worth between $300 and $1600 each. The names and amounts on the checks were changed and then the checks were cashed at currency exchanges.
fox32chicago.com
'Karens for Hire': Company will complain on your behalf
CHICAGO - A company is looking to flip the 'Karen' stereotype upside down and use it to your benefit. 'Karens for Hire' is offering up so-called 'Karens' to make complaints for you or just speak up on your behalf. They'll reportedly tackle anything from health insurance companies to cell phone...
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Visit Walgreens’ vitamin vault before it closes next month
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Wicker Park Walgreens With Iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ Closing Next Month: The store in the Noel State Bank building has become a hit with tourists and TikTok-ers for its historic architecture and accessibility. It will close in January.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Bric-a-Brac Records needs your help
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Thousands In Christmas Mass Donations Stolen From Saint Vincent De Paul Church In Lincoln Park: Saint Vincent de Paul has...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 63 months for robbing Chicago bank with a note written on a losing lottery ticket
Chicago — A man who robbed a bank in the Gold Coast earlier this year and then had a free-flowing conversation with FBI agents who took him into custody has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison. Luther Fluker, 43, walked into Citibank, 1 East Oak, on February...
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
cwbchicago.com
3 men found carrying phony IDs after stealing mail so they could get an apartment, prosecutors say
Chicago — A gung-ho Lawndale resident who didn’t like having his mail stolen led Chicago police to a trio of men who allegedly told police that they stole mail as documentation to help them get an apartment, prosecutors said Wednesday. But the men have bigger problems now. Prosecutors say all three possessed phony Social Security cards and Green Cards that were rife with misspellings and other red flags.
cwbchicago.com
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
wgnradio.com
Perma-Seal can check your sewer lines to prevent a backup
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to tell us about the $300 service Perma-Seal offers to check and inspect sewer lines because a sewage back up can lead to extra problems for homeowners. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
Far Southeast Side Chicago bank robbed by armed suspect who passed note to teller, FBI says
The suspect displayed a handgun and was seen wearing a black pea coat and surgical mask in a surveillance image released by the FBI.
cwbchicago.com
2 men charged with raiding South Loop Ulta store — and one has done the exact same thing at the same store before, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two men stole thousands of dollars worth of colognes and perfumes from a South Loop Ulta store on Christmas Eve and got caught after police tracked a hidden GPS device to locate them inside a stolen car, prosecutors say. And, incredibly, one of the men has a...
wgnradio.com
Now is the time to get your furnace checked
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to advise people not to wait until their furnace goes out to get it looked at. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
cwbchicago.com
Fourth man charged with participating in forgery scheme against county’s electronic monitoring program
Chicago — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man who allegedly provided Cook County officials with phony employment verification records so he could move around Chicago while on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a felony narcotics case in 2018 and 2019. Anthony Younger, 30, is the third...
