Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Related
Southwest to resume normal operations ahead of more busy travel days
ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers stuck at the Orlando International Airport said they’re cautiously optimistic after Southwest Airlines announced they hope to return to normal operations on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Things are expected to get even busier after this weekend, with people flying...
WESH
Travelers stranded at Orlando airport amid flight delays, cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Flight delays and cancellations continue to cause big problems across the country and at Orlando International Airport. The other reason is the FAA is slowing down air traffic into Florida. Even if travelers are no longer stranded, they have another problem — no luggage. There...
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines continues to cancel more flights across the U.S. with over one hundred being canceled out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Wednesday. According to Flight Aware, Southwest Airlines has canceled 118 flights at MCO, accounting for 49% of the airport's canceled flights. There are a...
WESH
Families miss cruise vacations out of Port Canaveral after flight cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Southwest Airlines' schedule meltdown didn't just impact the skies. It turned families' cruising plans upside down. With so many flights canceled and no way to reach their destinations, many folks literally missed the boat. Now, a father is pleading with his airline and the cruise line...
click orlando
Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport
In the aftermath of holiday travel, as major airlines across the U.S. deal out delays and cancelations, passengers are waiting to reunite with more than loved ones. People are scrambling to find luggage lost amid the hundreds of flights disrupted at Orlando International Airport and the thousands impacted nationwide. [TRENDING:...
disneydining.com
A Terrifying Trend at Orlando International Reaches All-Time High, Puts Disney World Guests, Other Travelers in Danger
The Transportation Safety Administration says Orlando International Airport has hit a terrifying record, and Disney World Guests flying into the airport, as well as other travelers, need to be aware. In September of this year, FOX35 Orlando reported that nearly 600 firearms had been intercepted by TSA agents since the...
WESH
Orlando police, businesses prioritize safety ahead of large New Year's Eve crowds
ORLANDO, Fla. — As people prepare to ring in the New Year, Orlando police and downtown businesses have safety top of mind. About 8,000 people are expected to stop by the New Year's Eve Street Party in Thornton Park Saturday night. "It's going to be the biggest New Year's...
WESH
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s raise a glass. We are just days away from ringing in 2023. If you still are looking for something to do, the region has lots of events happening to welcome the new year. See our list below:. Walt Disney World. Ring in 2023 with...
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups
ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
click orlando
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
momcollective.com
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida business partners shoot, kill each other amid 'ongoing dispute'
LAKELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two Central Florida business partners shot and killed each other this week, officials say. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland. Investigators say business partners...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
Comments / 0