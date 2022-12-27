ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Travelers stranded at Orlando airport amid flight delays, cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flight delays and cancellations continue to cause big problems across the country and at Orlando International Airport. The other reason is the FAA is slowing down air traffic into Florida. Even if travelers are no longer stranded, they have another problem — no luggage. There...
ORLANDO, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines continues to cancel more flights across the U.S. with over one hundred being canceled out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Wednesday. According to Flight Aware, Southwest Airlines has canceled 118 flights at MCO, accounting for 49% of the airport's canceled flights. There are a...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups

ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy