FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines customer’s luggage stranded at Salt Lake International Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who often travels through airports knows that feeling. Waiting and hoping your luggage shows up at baggage claim can test even the most patient person. And it’s a relief when you see it. “I finally got my bag,” said Donna Stackman. “I never...
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
Black Rock Mountain Resort receives $48M in funding to build NHL-sized hockey arena, event center
HEBER CITY, Utah — After closing on $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing, Black Rock Mountain Resort is slated to build a new hockey arena and […]
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
‘An absolute nightmare:’ Southwest flyers left stranded for days in Salt Lake City over Christmas
A day after Christmas, Salt Lake City International Airport remains as chaotic and crowded as ever, overflowing with beleaguered and irate travelers.
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
Local restauranteurs open third location in SLC’s Post District
SALT LAKE CITY — Brooks and David Kirchheimer, who formed Leave Room For Dessert Eateries (LRFDE), unveil their third location, Urban Hill, in Salt Lake City’s Post District. The 7,200-square-foot […]
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
