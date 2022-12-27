Oshkosh Arena will stop offering free parking at all events in the new year

OSHKOSH ‒ Starting in the new year, the Oshkosh Arena will no longer offer free parking during events — including Wisconsin Herd games.

The arena, which hosts the Milwaukee Bucks' G-League affiliate the Wisconsin Herd along with other entertainment events, announced Tuesday it will charge $10 for parking at every event starting Jan. 1, after a partnership with Verve Credit Union ended.

According to the news release, that sponsorship paid for parking for the arena's first five years.

Cars will enter the arena lot on 11th Street and pay via a parking attendant near the entrance. Access points on South Main and 12th streets will be exit only.

Once customers pay for parking, they will receive a parking pass to put on the dashboard.

Wisconsin Herd VIP passholders will receive a VIP parking pass and can enter as they currently do.

When called, a representative for the Oshkosh Arena said it would not provide additional comment.

The arena, which was previously the Menominee Nation Arena, was built in 2017 and began hosting Herd home games in December of that year.

It has since lost its partnership with the Menominee Nation and faced financial difficulties, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Two lawsuits filed in 2019 contended Fox Valley Pro Basketball owed millions of dollars.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.