High school scores and top performers for Dec. 27-30

Scores

Friday

Girls Basketball

Clear Spring 52, Berkeley Springs 45

Bishop Walsh 44, Broadfording 43 (OT)

Allegany 48, St. Maria Goretti 31

McDonough 56, North Hagerstown 40

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Smithsburg 44, Mountain Ridge 39

Clear Spring, 59, North County 49

Spring Mills 77, South Hagerstown 62

Girls Basketball

Clear Spring 62, Maryland School for the Deaf 27

North Hagerstown 53, Berkeley Springs 28

Northern Garrett 48, Broadfording 42

Bishop Walsh 46, Hancock 23

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Williamsport 50, Broadfording 38

North Hagerstown 70, Brunswick 58

Smithsburg 73, North County 51

St. Maria Goretti 68, Father Judge 65

Mountain Ridge 65, South Hagerstown 59

Berkeley Springs 61, Boonsboro 52

Paw Paw 52, Hancock 47

Spring Mills 86, Clear Spring 36

Girls Basketball

Williamsport 44, Century 34

Smithsburg 33, Harford Tech 25

Sussex Tech 49, Boonsboro 34

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Boonsboro 53, Southern Fulton 43

Middletown 70, North Hagerstown 61

Wootton 70, Williamsport 48

Patapsco 79, Broadfording 59

Salisbury Elk Lick 71, Hancock 41

Girls Basketball

Williamsport 63, Poolesville 42

Boonsboro 51, James M. Bennett 8

Francis Scott Key 53, Smithsburg 34

Top performers

Friday

• Alyssa Fisher, Callie Alkire and Kendal Hoover, Clear Spring girls basketball — Fisher scored 22 points, Alkire netted 14 and Hoover added 10 in a win over Berkeley Springs.

• Fanta Minteh, Broadfording girls basketball — Had 32 points and nine rebounds in an overtime loss to Bishop Walsh.

• Amiyah Fulton, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Scored 17 points in a loss to Allegany.

• Gabby Grantham-Medley and Kayla Turner, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Grantham-Medley scored 15 points and Turner grabbed 14 rebounds in a loss to McDonough.

Thursday

• Michael Hensley and Garett Mastronardi, Smithsburg boys basketball — Hensley scored 15 points and Mastronardi added 11 points in a win over Mountain Ridge.

• Alyssa Fisher and Callie Alkire, Clear Spring girls basketball — Fisher scored 28 points and Alkire added 13 points in a win over MSD.

• Nate Myers, Clear Spring boys basketball — Scored 10 points in a win over North County.

• Lance Ford and Javontay Lewis, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Ford had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Lewis added 10 points in a loss to Spring Mills.

• Fanta Minteh, Broadfording girls basketball — Had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks in a loss to Northern Garrett.

• Kayla Turner, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Had 10 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Berkeley Springs.

Wednesday

• Paige Smith, Ellie Levasseur and Kam Seltzer, Williamsport girls basketball — Smith scored 25 points and was named tournament MVP as the Wildcats beat Century for the Richard E. Doub Ladies Classic title. Levasseur and Seltzer were named to the all-tournament team.

• Sam Bono, Josh Hegbe and Michael Hensley, Smithsburg boys basketball — Bono had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Hegbe had 17 points and 23 rebounds, and Hensley added 10 points and five rebounds in a win over North County.

• Theo Madison, Nas Keyes and Brady Walters, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Madison had 18 points, six rebounds and five steals, Keyes had 16 points, seven steals and three assists, and Walters added 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks in a win over Brunswick.

• Jordan Brown and Corry Nelson, Williamsport boys basketball — Brown scored 11 points and Nelson added 10 points in a win over Broadfording in the Doub Classic consolation game.

• Lance Ford, Damon Breland and Sayvion Mobley, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Ford scored 17 points, Breland had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Mobley added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a win over Mountain Ridge.

• Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg girls basketball — Had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a win over Harford Tech.

• Neftali Rios, Broadfording boys basketball — Scored 16 points in the loss to Williamsport.

Tuesday

• Paige Smith and Kam Seltzer, Williamsport girls basketball — Smith scored 29 points and Seltzer added 16 points in a win over Poolesville in the Richard Doub Ladies Classic.

• Chance Haga, Eb Manhyia and Gavin Blair, Boonsboro boys basketball — Haga scored 17 points, Manhyia netted 13 and Blair added 12 in a win over previously undefeated Southern Fulton.

• Nas Keyes, Will Bonds and Theo Madison, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Keyes had 18 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists, Bonds scored 13 points and Madison added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals in a loss to Middletown.

• Wyatt McKean, Williamsport boys basketball — Scored 19 points in a loss to Wootton.

• Brandon Monroe and Neftali Rios, Broadfording boys basketball — Monroe had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Rios added 12 points and four rebounds in a loss to Patapsco.

• Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg girls basketball — Had 14 points, four steals and three assists in a loss to FSK.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: High school scores and top performers for Dec. 27-30