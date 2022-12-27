Texas Longhorns' Xavier Worthy remains uncommitted about future as Alamo Bowl approaches

SAN ANTONIO — When asked about his future on Tuesday, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy reverted to a stock answer about the present. "I'm just focused on the game on Thursday," he said at an Alamo Bowl press conference.

Normally, that's a cliché that Texas fans would love to hear. Thursday's matchup between No. 20 Texas (8-4) and No. 12 Washington (10-2) at the Alamodome is next on the schedule. One game at a time, right?

Worthy, however, was answering a question about the speculation surrounding his standing with the Texas football program. Last month, head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged Worthy's frustration with his production this season. Rumors about Worthy entering the transfer portal have been unfounded yet omnipresent.

On Tuesday, Worthy acknowledged that he knew questions about his future would be asked at his first media availability since October, but that didn't mean reporters fared any better than opposing defensive backs when it came to locking down the sophomore standout. Worthy said he hasn't even decided on a timeline for addressing the 2023 season.

"I've just tried to focus on the game and just leave (the speculation) out of my control," he said.

Worthy will have a new look on Thursday night. He'll be wearing the No. 1 jersey. Quarterback Hudson Card has worn the number for the past three seasons but has transferred to Purdue and is no longer with the Longhorns.

Worthy wore No. 1 while playing at Central East High in Fresno, Calif. When asked how he looks in his new number, he said, "I look like my normal self. I missed it."

Over his first 24 games, Worthy donned the No. 8. Over those two dozen contests, he recorded 115 receptions, 1,657 receiving yards and 21 touchdown catches. Those 21 touchdown receptions are the third-most in school history. He's 622 yards and 37 catches shy of top-10 totals in the Texas record books.

However ...

After a standout freshman season, Worthy is still the leading receiver at Texas. But he has nine fewer catches, 305 fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns this fall than last fall. Despite that dip in production, UT tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders said on Tuesday that "I wish I had the talents and the skill set he had for me."

Worthy has also caught the Huskies' attention.

"In my opinion, he's probably the fastest dude that I've seen at receiver all season of all the guys we've played," Washington safety Alex Cook said. "Definitely a talented kid, but I think our game plan is going to help us defend him."

Sarkisian recently made the case that Worthy is "arguably the best receiver in our conference." Last month, Worthy earned a second-team designation on the All-Big 12 team. He was a first-team honoree last year.

Worthy won't be the only award-winning receiver at the Alamodome. Washington's Rome Odunze was a first-team pick in the Pac-12 this season. Odunze (70-1,088-7) and teammate Jalen McMillan (71-1,040-8) have nearly identical statistics.

Worthy and McMillan are both Fresno natives and friends. Worthy also has a relationship with Huskies receiver Giles Jackson (28-328-1) since Worthy originally signed with Michigan, which had Jackson on its roster from 2019-20.

"Me and Jalen, I feel like it'll be a pretty good matchup. I mean, it's just trash talk at this point," Worthy said. "Whoever wins gets to get the upper hand, so I feel like that'd be good."

Worthy, though, won't be lined up against any of the Washington receivers. His focus will instead be on a passing defense that ranks 91st nationally. The Huskies are allowing 241.8 yards per game. Seven receivers have topped 100 yards against them. According to cfbstats.com, Washington has yielded eight passing plays of at least 40 yards.

"I think they play really hard. They don't do a ton of stuff like from recent teams that we've seen, but what they do they're really good at," Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "I think that's their focus is stick to what they like to do and what they're good at. They play really hard and they play well together, and they're coached really well. Should be a fun matchup."

Alamo Bowl

8 p.m. Thursday, Alamodome, San Antonio, ESPN, 104.9