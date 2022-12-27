Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident
Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit News
Pistons game at 76ers dropped from TNT, leaving Detroit with just 2 national TV games left
Detroit — The Detroit Pistons had four nationally televised games when the NBA schedule was released in August. That number is down to three, after the league announced Thursday that the Pistons’ Jan. 10 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers will no longer air on TNT. The game, originally...
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Detroit Pistons (9-28) visit the Chicago Bulls (15-19) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bulls prediction and pick. Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak in their most recent outing but still sits in last place in...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: LeBron James Deletes Viral Tweet About Missing Playoffs
NBA Central reported on December 27th (when the Lakers would eventually beat the Orlando Magic 129-110) that James deleted the following tweet he posted last season:. Note those numbers: 215,000 like, 17,500 retweets, and 9,228 quote tweets. For most of us, that's a blockbuster. Many, many eyeballs have (ahem) witnessed the 18-time All-Star's initial stated plan to never miss the postseason again.
LeBron James Passes Oscar Robertson By Setting A Unique NBA Record
With his 20th point of the night, James notched up 276 points on his birthday and crossed Robertson who had 275 points.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Gary Payton II Receives his Warriors Championship Ring
It feels like his time with the team was ages ago, but Gary Payton II finally received his championship ring with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently facing off against the Blazers at home, and the team had a small little ceremony for Payton to receive his ring.
CBS Sports
How to watch Heat vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.76 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at FTX Arena. Los Angeles will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 23rd.
Tri-City Herald
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Ex-Packers Pro Bowler gets job with Alabama
A former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl safety is headed back to Alabama, where he'll assume the role of director of player development. The post Ex-Packers Pro Bowler gets job with Alabama appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
The Atlanta Hawks Cannot Forget About Player Development
The Atlanta Hawks are not reaching the expectations that many in the fan base expected. One of the main issues that have plagued the team for almost two years is the lack of player development under head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan has repeatedly said his team is not developing. That...
FOX Sports
Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Miami
Miami Heat (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-19, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Miami looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Jazz are 12-5 in home games. Utah is fourth in the league averaging 117.1 points and is shooting 47.2%...
FOX Sports
Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid
Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games. The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in...
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
Yardbarker
Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Sam Hubbard Update, Key Bills Defender Misses Consecutive Practices
CINCINNATI — The injury report looked relatively clean for Week 17 on Friday. The Bengals' only change was a personal day for DJ Reader, who missed practice. Outside of that, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion again, and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) logged consecutive full practices.
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Chicago following LaVine's 43-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Zach LaVine scored 43 points in the Chicago Bulls' 132-118 victory against the Detroit Pistons. The...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Trayce Thompson’s Resurgence and Future in LA
Trayce Thompson was a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers in 2022. When Mookie Betts went down with a rib injury in June, Los Angeles brought in Thompson as a short-term replacement to fill the gap for a few weeks. Instead, he ended up sticking around the rest of the season and posting a 145 OPS+ with 28 extra-base hits.
Comments / 0