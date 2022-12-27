ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle

The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: LeBron James Deletes Viral Tweet About Missing Playoffs

NBA Central reported on December 27th (when the Lakers would eventually beat the Orlando Magic 129-110) that James deleted the following tweet he posted last season:. Note those numbers: 215,000 like, 17,500 retweets, and 9,228 quote tweets. For most of us, that's a blockbuster. Many, many eyeballs have (ahem) witnessed the 18-time All-Star's initial stated plan to never miss the postseason again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Gary Payton II Receives his Warriors Championship Ring

It feels like his time with the team was ages ago, but Gary Payton II finally received his championship ring with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently facing off against the Blazers at home, and the team had a small little ceremony for Payton to receive his ring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Heat vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.76 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at FTX Arena. Los Angeles will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 23rd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte

Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

The Atlanta Hawks Cannot Forget About Player Development

The Atlanta Hawks are not reaching the expectations that many in the fan base expected. One of the main issues that have plagued the team for almost two years is the lack of player development under head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan has repeatedly said his team is not developing. That...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Miami

Miami Heat (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-19, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Miami looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Jazz are 12-5 in home games. Utah is fourth in the league averaging 117.1 points and is shooting 47.2%...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid

Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games. The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched

Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cleveland visits Chicago following LaVine's 43-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Zach LaVine scored 43 points in the Chicago Bulls' 132-118 victory against the Detroit Pistons. The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy